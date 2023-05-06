The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Asked his take on the NFL Draft’s historic haul from West Virginia, Carl Lee didn’t look to the past.

The three-time Pro Bowler from South Charleston didn’t talk about his own experience with the Vikings and the Saints from 1983-94. Lee was more interested in pitching how players from the Mountain State can benefit from seeing three natives taken in the 2023 draft, including Huntington’s own Darnell Wright at No. 10.

Zack Klemme is HD Media's sports director. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you