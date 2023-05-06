Asked his take on the NFL Draft’s historic haul from West Virginia, Carl Lee didn’t look to the past.
The three-time Pro Bowler from South Charleston didn’t talk about his own experience with the Vikings and the Saints from 1983-94. Lee was more interested in pitching how players from the Mountain State can benefit from seeing three natives taken in the 2023 draft, including Huntington’s own Darnell Wright at No. 10.
If that doesn’t sound like much – three picks out of 259 – it’s tied for the most West Virginians to go in the same draft since 1977. And Wright’s selection was the state’s highest since Curt Warner of Pineville was picked third overall in 1983.
Other in-state natives who have been drafted see this year’s distinctions as a building block and as a feather in the cap of state football.
“It makes me proud,” Lee said. “I don’t care where you go to college, I don’t care where you go to high school; if you’re born and raised in West Virginia and you get that taste, I don’t care if you get drafted and you get cut, or bounce around in the league, that is success, because the alternative, the other side of it is, (you) get no chance at it.”
‘Chip on my shoulder’
Lee was drafted No. 186 overall by the Vikings in the seventh round from Marshall in 1983. Chris Massey, an East Bank product, went from the Thundering Herd to the Rams in the seventh round at No. 243 in 2002. Mike Barber, a Winfield grad, was taken by the 49ers at No. 112 in the fourth round in 1989 from Marshall.
Each remembers a certain tone of the chatter around their burgeoning NFL opportunities.
“There’s a small number of us in-state boys that’s gotten drafted,” Massey said. “Honestly, it’s a shame, because West Virginia, we get overlooked as far as football goes. … When I got drafted in 2002, man, I had a chip on my shoulder, just because you’ve heard it for a long time, about West Virginia football players, and this, that and the other.”
Or, as Barber put it: “There’s obviously a stigma being from a small state that we don’t have as high of quality of football, supposedly. But anybody who ever made it, whether it’s Carl Lee or (Ryan) Switzer or Aaron Dobson or (Wright), can tell you once they step on that same field, all of a sudden, it’s a level playing field, whether you’re at the combine or training camp and so forth.
“You realize, ‘Wow, I’m just as good as these guys from Florida State or Oklahoma or any of these big schools. I can play with any of these guys.’”
And seeing players from their home state drafted – such as this year’s group of Wright, at No. 10 to the Bears from Tennessee, and Parkersburg’s Brenton Strange, to the Jaguars at No. 61 out of Penn State, and Dante Stills, of Fairmont, to the Cardinals at No. 213 from WVU – should benefit future players looking to the league, Lee said.
Part of that conversation, though, should be celebrating everyone from the state who gets that chance, not just those who go on to long and decorated NFL careers, Lee added.
“We talk about this a lot of times in West Virginia, why we don’t have great athletes, we don’t produce these types of athletes. I’d make the case, though, every single time that we get one, or for the most part, when we get one, they are successful,” Lee said. “These guys that are getting drafted now, they should be notable all over the state.
“I’m super proud. It makes me feel good that we produce home-grown athletes, because they’re here. It’s possible.”
The coach at the state’s biggest university has taken notice of the trend, too.
“Having three players from West Virginia drafted is great for our state, and I think the trend will continue,” said WVU coach Neal Brown, preparing for his fifth year in Morgantown. “More high school players from the state are getting into football camps and working throughout the summer. They are improving their skills, and more importantly, they are getting noticed.
“The draft this year is a great start, and it gives younger players in our state something to build upon. I just wish I had been here to recruit them.”
‘No one is stopping us’
Players who have been through the process see ways to make this sort of draft haul for the state more sustainable.
Massey, now the coach at his alma mater of Winfield, said ensuring that players and those around them know how to market themselves to recruiters is important. He sees this year’s draft class as evidence of progress toward that end, he said.
For Lee, it’s about helping players understand the profile NFL teams are seeking – and that attributes such as size and speed may be partially inherited but can also be improved.
“It should wake us up, it should wake parents up, it should wake athletes up to say, no one is stopping us from being successful athletically, sports-wise,” Lee said. “There’s no team that is blocking our access to the next level. It is us. And it’s because we don’t know that we can make it.
“I just think that we have to see this, we have to read about this, we have to talk about these guys going, so that the idea is, ‘I can go too, but what do I need to do to get there?’ … so that kid understands he has to work out, he does have to get stronger, he does have to get bigger.”
Lee agrees with Massey that seeing a tie for the most West Virginia players to be drafted in nearly five decades is a positive sign.
“I think it speaks highly of the state,” Lee said. “I think it speaks highly of our colleges and universities, high schools. I think it speaks volumes of what is actually possible.”
‘We’re all West Virginians’
For Wright, Strange and Stills, their predecessors who went from West Virginia to the league feel pride, and hope their state will share it.
Barber and Lee both noted that in-state players who go elsewhere for college, as Wright and Strange did, aren’t always top of mind locally, but this should change that.
“Just glad to see that they’re getting recognized for their talents and hard work and effort,” Barber said, “and the future’s bright for them.”
Massey said players from West Virginia have a special backing because of that distinction.
“Those guys, I hope that they take some of my advice and realize not only they’re playing for themselves; they’re playing for the name on the back of their jersey that their dad gave them, they’re playing for their community they grew up in, their high school that they played at,” Massey said. “They’re playing for their state, and they’re representing our state because it’s such a small number of us that have had that opportunity.
“No matter if you’re a Marshall fan or a West Virginia fan, we’re all West Virginians and we’re gonna root for West Virginia boys.”