SPRING VALLEY — One’s first impression of the Spring Valley and Huntington high school baseball teams wasn’t an accurate indication of how the night would go.
The Highlanders’ Jonathan Jackson smacked a leadoff triple on the third pitch Spring Valley starter Garrett Wagoner threw, but the sophomore buckled down and used the next nine pitches to strike out three consecutive batters, setting the tone for the evening.
The Timberwolves (3-0) later backed up that defense with offense, scoring nine runs across the final two innings to defeat Huntington by mercy rule in five, 10-0, Monday night at Spring Valley High School.
“Our lineup really got it going tonight. Nobody really did all the damage themselves,” Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said. “Last few innings had a lot of line drives, baserunning was great and we got some younger guys in to pinch run, who did a great job for us.”
Huntington coach John Dennison knows a thing or two about having youth out on the diamond. The loss to Spring Valley was the first blemish in four games to start the season for a roster heavily laden with underclassmen.
“Our failure to execute in all aspects of the game is what made the scoreboard that way,” Dennison said. “We’re 3-1, have some good games under our belt. This was a test and we failed, so all we can do is go back to the drawing board and get better.”
For the Timberwolves, Wagoner pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10. He was pulled with one out remaining in the top of the fifth inning as Branson McCloud entered to record the final out of the contest.
“I knew I had to bear down for my team and bounce back,” Wagoner said. “The defense played really well around me and picked me up when I needed them to.”
Spring Valley’s Ethan Fraley knocked in the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning. Grant Stratton, Sam Shy and Sam Booth each had an RBI in the third inning to stretch the lead to 4-0, and then the Timberwolves plated six runs in the fourth inning to round out the day offensively.
After coming around to score earlier, Grant Shumaker singled to score Cole Ferguson, kickstarting a big inning for Spring Valley. After a walk put two runners on, McCloud emptied the bases with a double to bump the lead to 7-0.
Wagoner helped his own cause with an RBI single that scored McCloud later in the inning. After two pitching changes, Huntington got out of it, but not before two more runs came across, the last of which was a steal of home plate by Dylan Robertson.
The Highlanders managed just two hits, a triple and a double in the the first and second innings, respectively.
Huntington returns to action Thursday when it travels to face Hurricane. Spring Valley plays at home Tuesday against Point Pleasant.
