HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s girls basketball team had four scorers reach double figures as the Highlanders got its first Mountain State Athletic Conference victory Saturday 60-30 over visiting Hurricane.
Katie Swann and Madison Slash matched with 12 points each for the Highlanders with Slash adding eight rebounds in the contest. Huntington (2-1, 1-0) was led by Alezha Turner’s 15 points and Ravyn Goodson scored 10.
According to Huntington head coach Lonnie Lucas, Slash’s performance came despite the senior having to sit for a quarter and a half of the game due to foul trouble.
Huntington will play next at Spring Valley on Wednesday at 7:30.
Hurricane (0-2, 0-1) was led by Taylor Maddox who scored 16 points in the loss.
HURRICANE 3 9 14 4 — 30: Taylor Maddox 16, Legros 9, Dye 3, Kenworthy 2.
HUNTINGTON 9 19 14 18 — 60: Katie Swann 12, Jackson 9, Alezha Turner 15, Madison Slash 12, Ravyn Goodson 10.
CHAPMANVILLE 74, TOLSIA 57: Gracie Browncold scored 22 points to lead Chapmanville to the win in the consolation game of the Barbara J. Morrone Tournament at Tolsia High School on Saturday.
The win came despite the Rebels’ Katie Marcum achieving a double-double with 27 points to lead all scorers and getting 14 rebounds for Tolsia (1-2).
Ali Williamson chipped in 16 for the Tigers (1-1) while Ali Framer and Abby Meyers scored 14 apiece.
CHAPMANVILLE 17 19 16 22 — 74: Browncold 22, Williamson 16, Framer 14, Meyers 14, Blair 4, Dingess 2.
TOLSIA 13 19 7 18 — 57: Marcum 27, Block 7, Pollinger 7, Browning 3, Litton 2, Muncy 2, Kelly 9.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 74, LINCOLN 45: Grace Hutson and Dionna Gray combined for 50 points to lead the Fighting Irish to the win over the Cougars in a game played at Fairmont Senior High School.
Hutson scored 10 points in the first quarter on the way to a game-high 29 points while Gray had 14 points in the opening frame on the way to 21 points for St. Joe (2-0).
Lincoln had 10 points each from Victoria Sturm and Allison Rockwell in defeat.
LINCOLN 15 9 11 10 — 45: Martin 3, Jett 2, Ferns 9, McDougal 2, V. Sturm 10, Williams 9, Rockwell 10.
ST. JOE 28 17 15 14 — 74: Whitmore 2, Hutson 29, Preservati 6, Ab. Lee 5, Gray 21, Smith 2, Roberts 9.
CABELL MIDLAND 71, JEFFERSON 39: Christiana Armstra had a game high 16 points for the Cougars but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Knights in a contest played at Musselman High.
Cabell Midland (2-0) used strong second and third quarter performances to pull away from Jefferson. The Knights were powered by 14 points from K.K. Wallis and 13 from K.K. Potter.
Jefferson fell to 1-1 on the season with the loss. Cabell Midland returns home to the Castle for a 7 p.m. game against Boyd County on Tuesday.
JEFFERSON 9 12 11 11 — 39: Armstra 16, Murray 2, Carr 3, Meyers 2, Christman 6, Brown 3, Lewis 3, Brezorec 4, Ibckey 4.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 17 23 16 — 71: Wallis 14, Potter 13, Wheeler 12, Allie 10, Lewis 6, R. Allie 6, Maynard 4, Watts 5, Kirby 1.
Boys
BOYD CO. 96, MENIFEE CO. 56: Blake Stewart led all scorers with 17 points and Dawson Meade came off the bench for a career-high 14 points to lead the Lions to a 96-56 win over visiting Menifee County on Saturday in boys high school basketball action.
Boyd County also had double figure scoring from Carson Webb who added 16 points to help improve the Lions to 2-0.
Menifee County (0-2) was led by Dalton Martin with 17 points.
Boyd County will start its Roundball Classic Tournament beginning on Friday with the host taking on Rowan County at 7:30.
MENIFEE 12 20 15 9 — 56: Fuggett 11, Rose 13, Dalton Martin 17, Clemons 4, Davis 6, Johnson 5.
BOYD 28 28 27 13 — 96: Carson Webb 16, Ellis 4, Blake Stewart 17, Gibbs 10, Cisco 6, Newsome 8, DeBoard 4, McNeil 9, Walter 8, Dawson Meade 14 career high.
Friday’s boys games
ROCK HILL 58, WELLSTON 44: Braden Stamper scored a game high 20 points to lead the Redmen in a home victory over the Rockets on Friday.
Rock Hill (1-1) also got 16 points from Jacob Schwab in the win. Wellston was led by Cyan Ervin who had 19 points and R.J. Kemp who had 11.
IRONTON ST. JOE 86, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 27: The Flyers (2-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) sank 14 shots from 3-point range in a rout of the visiting Tartans (0-3, 0-2).
Zach Roach led Ironton St. Joe with 21 points. Ryan Payne scored 18, Jimmy Mahlmeister 13 and Jackson Rowe 11.
NEW BOSTON 64, SYMMES VALLEY 51: The Tigers jumped to a 22-8 lead and rolled past the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Tanner Voiers led New Boston (2-0 overall, 1-0 SOC) with 27 points. Malachi Potts chipped in 10 points. Luke Leith scored 13 points and snagged 13 rebounds for Symmes Valley (1-1, 0-1). Jack Leith scored 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
SOUTH GALLIA 46, EASTERN-MEIGS 43: The Rebels overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the Eagles in a Tri-Valley Conference game in Reedsville, Ohio.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia (3-0 overall, 1-0 TVC) with 11 points. Jaxxon Mabe and Jared Burdette each scored 10.
PORTSMOUTH 65, PIKETON 52: Matthew Fraulini scored 20 points to pace the home-standing Trojans to a triumph over the Red Streaks (2-2).
Dariyonne Bryant scored 14 points and Chris Duff 12 for Portsmouth. Brody Fuller, Kyden Potts and Chris Chandler scored 10 apiece for Piketon.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 44, GREEN 41: Evan Woods made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Panthers (2-1 overall, 1-1 SOC) a win over the Bobcats (2-2, 0-1).
Wood scored 10 points to back Shayden Malone’s and Gage Moore’s 11. Gage Sampson led Green with 18 points.
WARREN 60, MEIGS 43: Jake Baumgard paced the Warriors with 16 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, in a victory over the Marauders in Vincent, Ohio.
Joel Chevalier scored 12 points and Brandon Simoniette 11 for Warren. Weston Baer led Meigs (2-1) with 20 points.