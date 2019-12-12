HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s Brea Saunders scored 24 points but the Timberwolves came up on the losing end of a 66-52 win by visiting Huntington on Wednesday at the Wolves Den.
Huntington (3-1) won its third consecutive game behind a team high 19 points by senior point guard Alezha Turner. LaTahia Jackson and Madison Slash each had 16 points for the Highlanders.
Head coach Lonnie Lucas’ team will try to keep its winning streak alive when it travels on the road on Saturday to take on Belfry at 7:30 p.m.
Spring Valley dropped to 0-1 on the season and gets a chance to even its record with an 11 a.m. game on Saturday against East Carter in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
HUNTINGTON 16 14 14 22 — 66: Swann 8, Jackson 16, Turner 19, Slash 16, Goodson 5.
SPRING VALLEY 8 8 23 13 — 52: Christopher 9, Saunders 24, Riggs 3, Meredith 9, Edwards 3, C. Asbury 5.
Boys
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 71, PORTSMOUTH 66: Caden Warner’s 22 points led the Huntington St. Joe boys basketball team to a 71-66 road win over Portsmouth on Wednesday to open the season for the Fighting Irish.
St. Joe (1-0) also had Jaylen Motley with 11 points and Gunnell Hickman with 10 to help with the winning effort.
It turned out the Fighting Irish needed help wherever it could get it.
Portsmouth’s Matthew Fraulini had 21 points in the contest one night after scoring the same amount for the Trojans (1-2) in a loss to South Point.
His teammate Miles Shipp scored 17 for Portsmouth.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE: 16 18 24 12 — 71: Warner 22, Barlow 9, Motley 11, Hickman 10, Layne 8, Ferguson 4, Johnson 7.
PORTSMOUTH 6 22 12 12 — 66: Johnson 6, Fraulini 21, Roe 5, Shipp 17, Duff 5, Bryant 12.
Tuesday games
Boys
SOUTH POINT 82, PORTSMOUTH 75: Chance Gunther scored 25 points made five of six free throws in overtime as the Pointers beat the visiting Trojans.
Austin Webb scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for South Loint (1-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nakyan Turner scored 12.
Matthew Fraulini led Portsmouth (1-1, 0-1) with 21 points. Darriyonne Bryant scored 15, Amare Johnson 12 and Miles Shipp 10.
SOUTHERN 68, POINT PLEASANT 59: The Tornadoes (2-3) outscored the Big Blacks 12-3 in overtime.
Cole Steele led Southern with with 29 points. Arrow Drummer scored 13 points and snagged 18 rebounds.Coltin Parker chipped in 10 points. Hunter Bush led Point Pleasant (0-1) with 33 points. Braxton Yates scores 18.
MEIGS 56, RIVER VALLEY 45: Wyatt Hoover led the Marauders (3-1 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) with 16 points in a victory in Bidwell, Ohio.
Weston Baer backed Hoover with 13 points. Coulter Cleland scored 12 and Bobby Musser 10. Jordan Lambert paced the Raiders (2-2, 0-1) with 22 points.
WHEELERSBURG 63, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 35: The Pirates used an 18-0 run to pull away from the home-standing Indians.
J.J. Truitt scored 18 points for Wheelersburg (1-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference). Kenny Sanderlin scored 13 points and Carter McCorkle 12. George Arnett and Kayden Mollette each scored 8 for Lucasville Valley (1-4, 0-1).
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 86, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 52: Stephan Barker scored a career-high 36 points snatched 10 rebounds and made seven steals as the Royals (2-2) beat the Tartans in Ashland.
Kenny Wilburn scored 22 and Kai Coleman 15 for Rose Hill Christian. Hagan Metzler paced Sciotoville East with 15 points. Noah Stiltner scored 14.
RACELAND 64, ELLIOTT COUNTY 49: Kirk Pence scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as the Rams (3-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-3).
Andrew Floyd scored 14 and Austin Cumpston 10 for Raceland. Gavin Whitt scored 11 and Hunter Lyons 10 for Elliott County.