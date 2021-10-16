Some might say it’s always high school basketball season in Kentucky, but as of Friday it really is high school basketball season in the Bluegrass State.
Teams were allowed to begin workouts on Friday. Many waited until Saturday as not to interfere with football games. Rose Hill Christian’s girls took to the court Saturday afternoon coming off one of the better turnarounds in the state. The Royals went 18-12 against a beefed-up schedule last year under first-year coach Nick Karle.
“I think, honestly, coming into this season we have more talent than last season,” Karle said. “We have a senior (Bellamee Sparks) who has close to 2,000 points in her career. She’s shown a lot of leadership. We’re going to work hard the next few weeks until we open Nov. 29 at Ashland.”
Ashland figures to be ready.”
“Don’t sleep on us,” Kittens coach Bill Bradley said.
Ashland’s boys, led junior guard Colin Porter, who committed to Liberty University, are expected to a state title contender. The Tomcats spent Friday testing their players.
“Six guys had a higher vertical max jump than the highest measurement a year-and-a-half ago,” Ashland coach Jason Mays. “Our explosiveness is noticeably better. We had two with more than 40-inch verticals.”
Defending 16th Region girls champion Russell also took to the court. With one of the premier players in Kentucky in Shaelyn Steele returning, the Red Devils are a strong contender to return to the state tournament.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said of the first day of practice. These kids work so hard and are so much fun to watch.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
