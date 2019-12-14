HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High turned the ball over 14 times in the first half in battling Wayne to a 36-28 lead but pulled away in the second half, committing just three turnovers the rest of the way to earn a 91-54 victory in its season opener Thursday night.
Huntington (1-0) shot 55 percent from the field and had a 38-25 rebounding edge over Wayne.
Amare Smith scored 22 points to lead the Highlanders followed by 19 points each by Torin Lochow and Eli Archer.
Huntington will travel to Rio Grande on Saturday to take on Warren in an 8 p.m. tipoff.
WAYNE 13 15 10 16 — 54: Bryan Sansom 10, Sanchez 9, Maynard 2, Mills 3, Merritt 6, Nick Bryant 12, Kolby Stiltner 12.
HUNTINGTON 19 17 29 26 — 91: Patterson 4, Dionn Sims 11, White 2, Page 9, Torin Lochow 19, Hinton 3, Mankin 2, Amare Smith 22, Eli Archer 19.
MINFORD 76, COAL GROVE 58: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored 18 points to help the Falcons defeat the Hornets (0-3) in the Buckeye Elite Classic at Portsmouth High School.
Trenton Zimmerman scored 14 points for Minford (3-1). Nathan McCormick scored 12 and Adam Crank 11.
Girls
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 54, IRONTON ST. JOE 23: The Titans (6-0 overall, 4-0 Southern Ohio Conference) raced to a 24-7 lead and rolled to a victory over the visiting Flyers (3-1, 2-1).
Ava Hassel led Portsmouth Notre Dame with 17 points. Taylor Schmidt scored 12. Faith Mahlmeister paced Ironton St. Joe with seven points.
NEW BOSTON 70, GREEN 50: The Tigers (6-1 overall, 4-0 Southern Ohio Conference) outscored the Bobcats 33-10 in the fourth quarter to win a home game.
Kenzie Whitley paced New Boston with 26 points. Taylor Hickman scored 19 and Sammie Oiler 14. Green (4-2, 3-1) was led by Kasey Kimbler with 17 points. Kimberly Brown scored 13.
RIVER VALLEY 64, WELLSTON 33: The Raiders overcame a nine-point deficit to break a 37-game Tri-Valley Conference losing streak and beat the Rockets in Bidwell, Ohio.
Lauren Twyman led River Valley (3-4 overall, 1-3 TVC) with 20 points. Payton Crabtree chipped in 11. Daycee Clemons led Wellston with 13 points.
PORTSMOUTH 37, ROCK HILL 30: Hannah Hughes scored 19 points to left the Trojans (3-4 overall, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to a win over the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio.
WHEELERSBURG 44, NORTHWEST 35: Kaylee Darnell scored 23 points as the Pirates (5-0 overall, 4-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Indians (5-1, 4-1) in McDermott, Ohio. Valerie Copas led Northwest with 13 points.
WAHAMA 37, MILLER 30: Lauren Noble scored 15 points and Hannah Rose 10 as the White Falcons (3-0 overall, 3-0 TVC) beat the Falcons in Mason, West Virginia. Hallie Joseph scored 13 points for Miller.