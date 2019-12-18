PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Junior guard Clayton Thomas scored 29 points on 11-for-17 shooting, issued seven assists and grabbed five rebounds Tuesday to lead Fairland to a 72-42 romp over Portsmouth in boys high school basketball.
The Dragons (5-0 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) bolted to a 20-10 lead they extended to 41-24 by halftime.
Sophomore guard Aiden Porter scored 19 points, snagged eight rebounds and handed out six assists. Sophomore Jordan Williams scored 12 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Matt Fraulini led the Trojans (1-4, 1-3) with nine points. Miles Shipp snared nine rebounds.
FAIRLAND 20 21 11 20 — 72: Polcyn 2, Porter 19, Hunt 7, Thomas 29, Williams 12, Schmidt 3.
PORTSMOUTH 10 14 9 9 — 42: Johnson 5, Fraulini 9, Bryant 5, Workman 6, Dixon 2, Shipp 6, Duff 3, Thomas 6.
RUSSELL 54, RACELAND 52: Andrew Floyd made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Red Devils a win over the home-standing Rams in overtime.
Brady Bell scored 24 points, 20 in the second half, for Russell (1-3). Kirk Pence paced Raceland with 18 points.
LOGAN 82, SCOTT 66: The Wildcats (1-1) overcame an early deficit to defeat the Skyhawks (1-2) in Madison, West Virginia.
Mitchell Hayner scored 21 to lead Logan. Noah Cook scored 13, Garrett Williamson 12 and Trey Brown 11.
John John Hamilton led Scott with 18 points. Gavin Cooper and Jagger bell chipped in 13 each.
LOGAN 12 25 23 22 — 82: Noah Cook 13, Mitchell Hayner 21, Trey Brown 11, Garrett Williamson 12, Flack 6, Hensley 8, Kirk 4, Glick 6.
SCOTT 14 15 19 18 — 66: Gavin Cooper 13, Jagger Bell 13, John John Hamilton 18, Stone 9, Dinks 9, White 2.
Girls
CABELL MIDLAND 68, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 64: Rylee Allie scored 28 points and hit two crucial free throws with 5.6 seconds to play to lift the Knights (4-0) to a road victory over the Patriots (0-5).
Jazz Wheeler scored 15 and Autumn Lewis 12 for Cabell Midland, which scored the final four points and nine of the last 11.
Erin Williams led Parkersburg South with 16 points. Rylee Harner scored 14, McKenna Wynans 13 and Marissa Williams 12.
CABELL MIDLAND 15 16 16 21 — 68: Wheeler 15, R. Allie 28, Lewis 12, Potter 9, J. Allie 5, Wallis 1.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 15 22 10 17 — 64: Erin Williams 16, Rylee Harner 14, McKenna Wynans 13, Marissa Williams 12, M.K. Williams 2, Wingrove 7.
MONDAY
Girls
GALLIA ACADEMY 42, PORTSMOUTH 39: Chanee Cremeens scored the winning basket in overtime as the Blue Angels (1-6 overall, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Trojans (4-5, 1-4) in Centenary, Ohio.
The victory broke a 13-game losing streak in OVC games.
NEW BOSTON 45, IRONTON ST. JOE 25: Lexus Oiler scored 14 points and the home-standing Tigers (7-2 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Flyers (3-3, 2-3).
ASHLAND 67, RACELAND 33: Carley Cullop scored 23 points and Jenna Adkins 13 to help the visiting Kittens (5-1) defeat the Rams (2-3). Chloe Collins led Raceland with six points.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 57, RIVER VALLEY 45: Mackenzie Hurd scored 17 points to help the Buckeyes (4-1 overall, 3-1 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Raiders (4-5, 1-4 TVC) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Joscelyn Heller and Haley Hurd scored 13 apiece for Nelsonville-York. Hannah Jacks scored 15 points and Payton Crabtree 12 for River Valley.
WATERFORD 54, SOUTH GALLIA 42: The Wildcats (5-0 overall, 4-0 TVC) jumped to an 18-2 lead and rolled to a triumph over the Rebels (4-4, 1-4) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Cara Taylor led Waterford with 16 points. Kari Carney scored 12 and Madison Heiner 10. Amaya Howell paced South Gallia with 13 points. Kiley Stapleton added 10 points.
GREEN 68, WESTERN-PIKE 47: Kasey Kimbler scored 18 points to help the Bobcats (5-2 overall, 4-1 SOC) to a win over the Indians (1-6, 1-4).
Kame Sweeney scored 14 for Green. Anna Knapp and Charli Blevins scored 12 each.
WHEELERSBURG 44, MINFORD 37: Kaylee Darnell scored 21 points and Alaina Keeney 13 as the Pirates (7-0 overall, 5-0 SOC) defeated the Falcons (2-4, 2-3). Livi Shonkwiler paced Minford with 11 points.
ALEXANDER 57, MEIGS 39: Marlee Grinstead scored 20 points and Kara Meeks 15 to boost the Spartans (5-3 overall, 3-1 TVC) past the Marauders (2-4, 1-2) in Albany, Ohio. Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 18 points.
Boys
BOYD COUNTY 61, WEST CARTER 54: Blake Stewart scored 26 points and Austin Gibbs 19 as the Lions (5-0) beat the Comets (2-3) in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Tyson Webb paced West Carter with 16 points. Braden Leadingham scored 14 and Trace Tackett 10.
ASHLAND 71, CAPITAL 50: Colin Porter led four players in double-figure scoring with 17 points as the Tomcats dropped the debuting Cougars in the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Summit, Kentucky.
UNIVERSITY 74, POCA 59: Kaden Metheny dropped in 25 points and K.J. McClurg 18 as the defending Class AAA champion Hawks wore down the visiting Dots.
Ryan Niceler added 15 points for University (3-0). For Poca (1-1),
Isaac McKneely scored 19 points and Nate Vance 12.