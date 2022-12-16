The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221217-hds-hs roundup.jpg
South Point's Saratina Jackson (4) defends against Rock Hill's J'Lynn Risner Thursday during a high school basketball game in South Point, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Hadyn Bailey scored 21 points and Hazley Matthews 17 to lead Rock Hill to a 54-41 victory over South Point on Thursday in girls high school basketball.

Saratina Jackson led the Pointers (3-4 overall, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) with 14 points. Sarah Mitchell scored 12 points and Camille Hall 10.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

