SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Hadyn Bailey scored 21 points and Hazley Matthews 17 to lead Rock Hill to a 54-41 victory over South Point on Thursday in girls high school basketball.
Saratina Jackson led the Pointers (3-4 overall, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) with 14 points. Sarah Mitchell scored 12 points and Camille Hall 10.
South Point trailed 25-24 at halftime, but Matthews scored eight points and Bailey five in the third quarter as the Redwomen (8-1, 6-0) used a 15-6 run to pull away.
Rock Hill visits Fairland at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a showdown for first place in the league.
ROCK HILL 12 13 15 14 -- 54: Bailey 21, Easterling 4, Matthews 17, Hankins 6, H. Risner 4, J. Risner 2.
SOUTH POINT 7 17 6 11 -- 41: Jones 0, Hall 10, Mitchell 12, Jones 0, Sandler 5, Hopkins 0, Jackson 14.
PORTSMOUTH 59, GALLIA ACADEMY 36: Dashya Reid scored 21 points and Sienna Allen 20 as the Trojans defeated the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Savannah Cantrell scored 13 points. Kenya Peck led Gallia Academy with 10 points.
PORTSMOUTH 20 14 11 14 -- 59: Cheatham 5, Allen 20, Reid 21, Martin 0, Carr 0, Mays 0, Meadows 0, Ankrom 0, Savannah Cantrell 13.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7 8 13 8 -- 36: Hammons 9, Cremeens 5, Peck 10, Davis 6, Howell 2, Hunt 0, Angel 1, Wilson 0, Mattori 0, Jordan 0, Barnes 3.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 64, GREEN 17: The Titans jumped to a 37-11 lead and rolled over the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
"We played against a great team tonight," Green coach Melissa Knapp said. "We have to step up our intensity and regroup for Monday against New Boston."
Annie Dettwiller scored 19 points for Portsmouth Notre Dame. Katie Strickland scored 12 and Kamryn Bradford 10. Alex Smith paced the Bobcats with five points.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 17 20 19 8 -- 64: Kirby 2, Bradford 10, Dettwiller 19, Ashley 6, Strickland 12, Lasswell 0, Madden 0, Entlee 0, Ford 4, Holtgrewe 0, Hicks 0, Taylor 0, Ogler 5, Ball 4, Boland 0.
GREEN 7 4 4 4 -- 19: Satterfield 4, Hunt 0, Smith 5, Brown 2, Knapp 4, Abranms 2, Conley 2, Laber 0.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 48, IRONTON ST. JOE 21: The Indians raced to a 26-3 lead and beat the Flyers in the Ironton St. Joe Invitational at the Family Life Center. Savannah Easter led Lucasville Valley (1-2) with 13 points. Lexie Morrow scored 12 points and Madison Montgomery 10. Mia Weber led the Flyers (1-3) with seven points.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 10 16 13 9 -- 48: Fultz 0, LeBrun 3, Ashkettle 4, Davis 1, Easter 13, Chaffin 2, Carpenter 0, Barr 0, Conaway 0, Morrow 12, Roberts 0, M. Montgomery 10, C. Montgomery 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 1 2 4 14 -- 21: Damron 6, Philabaun 4, Sutton 2, Murray 2, A. Weber 0, M. Weber 7.
COAL GROVE 44, RACELAND 22: Kelsey Fraley outscored the Rams by herself, scoring 24 points as the Hornets (4-4) won in the semifinals of the Ironton St. Joe Invitational. Coal Grove led 17-13 at halftime, but broke away in the third quarter. Nim Maynard paced Raceland (2-5) with 11 points.
RACELAND 9 4 4 5 -- 22: P. Mackie 1, Lacks 0, Wellman 4, Maynard 0, Thomas 0, Whitt 0, R. Mackie 0, Campbell 2, Tennison 2, Gartin 2.
COAL GROVE 10 7 14 13 -- 44: Fraley 24, Keeney 8, Noel 6, Hicks 2, Keaton 4, Hicks 0, Deeds 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 70, SOUTHERN 14: Morgan Lyons scored 20 points and Emma Clary and Macie Sanders 15 each as the Rebels clobbered the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio.
Boys basketball
BOYD COUNTY 107, FAIRVIEW 67: Six Lions scored in double figures in a rout of the Eagles in Summit, Kentucky. Alex Martin scored 20 points Griffin Taylor 16, Jacob Spurlock 14, Rhett Holbrook 13 and Cole Hicks and Jason Ellis 12 each as Boyd County improved to 5-1. Steven Day led the Eagles (2-4) with 27 points. Tamel Smith scored 18 points and Tanner Johnson 17.
FAIRVIEW 8 26 13 18 -- 65: Smith 18, Johnson 17, Spates-Old 0, Day 27, Harper 0, Adams 0, Reihs 3, Cox 0, Turner 0, Kouns 0, Cummings 0.
BOYD COUNTY 25 34 30 18 -- 107: Hicks 12, SPurlock 14, Ellis 12, Taylor 16, R. Holbrook 13, T. Holbrook 6, Martin 20, D. Smith 5, Wheeler 2, Crum 0, Rardon 2, Lewis 3, Jones 0, J Smith 2.