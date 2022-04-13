CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Fairland's girls and Rock Hill's boys won titles at the Chesapeake Lions Club Invitational track and field meet.
The Dragons finished with 115.5 points. South Point was seconds with 98, followed by Chesapeake with 94, Rock Hill 60.5, Ironton 58.5, Spring Valley 54, Wayne 41, Huntington St. Joe 33, South Webster 29, Portsmouth 26, Raceland 20 and Ironton St. Joe 9.5.
The Redmen took the boys crown with 123 points. Spring Valley was second with 119.33, ahead of Fairland at 105.33, Portsmouth 94.5, Chesapeake 58.5, Raceland 51, Ironton 45, South Point 44, Wayne 9 and South Webster 4.33.
Baseball
RACELAND 13, BUFFALO 1: The Rams (9-2) scored eight times in the first inning in a rout of the visiting Bison. Andrew Floyd had two hits and three runs batted in. Conner Hughes and Clay Coldiron had two hits each. Coldiron, Eli Lynd and Connor Thacker drove in two runs apiece. Coldiron was the winner.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 3, FAIRLAND 2: Lauren Wells struck out four and pitched a five-hitter to lead the Vikings (5-3) past the Dragons in Aid, Ohio. Symmes Valley scored twice in the first inning and once in the fourth. Fairland scored twice in the seventh.
SISSONVILLE 9, WAYNE 1: Madison Legg pitched a no-hitter as the Indians topped the host Pioneers. Legg fanned 14 and whacked two hits. Kaya Hampton and Abigail Bailey had three hits each. Gracelyn Hill drove in three runs on two hits. Taylor Oxley hit a home run.
PORTSMOUTH 8, COAL GROVE 1: Katie Born went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in as the Trojans (6-1 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) beat the Hornets (2-5, 0-4). Emily Cheatham was 2 for 4. Olivia Dickerson and winning pitcher Faith Phillips each knocked in two runs. Rylee Harmon hit a home run for Coal Grove.
ASHLAND 11, EAST CARTER 1: Jada Erwin went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the host Kittens defeated the Raiders. Erin Patrick knocked in a pair of runs. Grace Delaney, Maddie Kersey and Aubrey McCreary knocked two hits apiece. Audrey Manning had two hits for East Carter.
POINT PLEASANT 16, SOSCATEE (S.C.) 0: Tayah Fetty and Reece Oliver smacked three hits each as the Big Blacks (8-4) clobbered the Braves (2-12) at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hayley Keefer, Kaylee Byus, Riley Cochran, Haley Bryant and Julia Parsons had two hits apiece. Krysten Stroud was the winning pitcher.
WAHAMA 7, RIPLEY 6: Mikie Lieving smashed three hits, including a two-run homer, to pace the White Falcons (11-0) past the Vikings (2-4). Lauren Noble drove in three runs. Lieving earned the win.