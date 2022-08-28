WELLSTON, Ohio — Peyton Jackson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two to lead Fairland (2-0) to a 47-7 victory over Wellston (0-2) Friday night in high school football.
Jackson threw TD passes of 22 and 36 yards to Brycen Hunt, and 54 yards to Steeler Leep. The junior quarterback ran 4 yards and 66 yards for touchdowns.
The Dragons jumped to a quick 14-0 lead, then scored 27 points in the second quarter to pull away. Quentin Cremeans scored on a 1-yard plunge. Eli Pine threw a 32-yard scoring strike to Conner Black.
The Rockets entered the game in disarray as head coach Karl Justus resigned hours before kickoff. Dan Polcyn took over as interim head coach.
Fairland returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Ironton (2-0) in a key Ohio Valley Conference game.
COAL GROVE 50, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 34: Chase Hall carried 31 times for 216 yards and five touchdowns as the host Hornets (2-0) defeated the Indians (0-2).
Coal Grove gained 376 of its 470 yards on the ground as Steven Simpson ran for 113 yards in 13 attempts. Kaden Murphy ran six times for 48 yards. Whyatt Mannon completed all four pass attempts for 94 yards and one touchdown. Gavin Gipson caught three balls for 90 yards and one score.
Lucasville Valley gained 484 yards — 259 rushing, 225 passing. George Arnett completed 16 of 25 passes for 225 yards and ran 16 times for 102 yards. Gabe McNeil carried eight times for 141 yards.
ROCK HILL 21, VINTON COUNTY 20: The Redmen (1-1) ran 55 plays to the Vikings’ 29 in a victory in McArthur, Ohio.
The game was tied 14-14 after regulation. Isaac Mollihan ran 7 yards for a touchdown to give Vinton County the lead, but Cooper Haybrun missed the extra point attempt. Rock Hill tied it on an 8-yard pass from Brayden Adams to Cordell French, setting up Hazley Matthews’ game-winning extra point.
Boys soccer
ASHLAND 4, PRESTONSBURG 0: Gavin Maynard scored one goal and assisted on another as the host Tomcats (6-0) beat the Blackcats (3-3). Drew Clark, Liam Ferguson and Ryan Runyon also scored. Luke Stahler had an assist. Sawyer Frazier made three saves.
GREENUP COUNTY 4, MENIFEE COUNTY 0: Travis Reed scored a hat trick to lift the Musketeers (2-4) over the Wildcats (2-5) in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Grayson Hall scored one goal and assisted on one. Easton Sparks issued two assists and Nate Crum one. Ryan Schulz made 19 saves.
Volleyball
ASHLAND WINS FIVE: The Volleycats won all five games in the Seeds for Success Tournament at Fleming County. Ashland (8-1) defeated Breathitt County 20-14, 20-25, 25-21; George Rogers Clark 25-18, 20-25, 25-22; Maysville St. Patrick 25-17, 25-11; Lewis County 25-16, 25-12; and Clinton County 25-18, 25-20. Fairview beat Lawrence County 25-14, 25-15.
GREENUP COUNTY GOES 1-2: The Musketeers (1-6) beat Martin County 25-15, 25-16 in the Bulldog Bash at Lawrence County. Greenup County lost 25-18, 25-11 to the host Bulldogs and 25-18, 25-17 to Fairview.
RUSSELL DROPS THREE: The Red Devils lost three matches in the Thoroughbred Smash at Lexington Lafayette. Russell lost to Lexington Bryan Station 25-23, 25-21; Louisville Atherton 23-25, 25-20, 15-11; and Frankfort 17-25, 21-25. Bowling Green defeated Boyd County 25-23, 25-14.
