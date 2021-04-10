CENTENARY, Ohio — Ironton scored six runs in the sixth inning to break a 0-0 tie on its way to a 7-4 victory over Gallia Academy in high school baseball.
Trevor Kleinman and Cole Freeman reached on bases-loaded infield hits for the first two runs. Connor Kleinman followed with a two-out, two-run single. Kyle Howell then singled home Freeman and Connor Kleinman to make it 6-0. Jon Wylie earned the win.
Freeman and Cameron Deere each went 2 for 2 for the Fighting Tigers (5-3 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Beau Johnson went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in and Zane Loveday 2 for 4 for Gallia Academy (1-4, 1-2).
IRONTON 000 006 1 -- 7 8 1
GALLIA ACADEMY 000 001 3 -- 4 7 0
Wylie, Sloan (6), Duncan (7) and Freeman; Loveday, Mershon (6), Johnson (7) and Hines.
Softball
IRONTON 3, RACELAND 2: Keegan Moore struck out 14 in a one-hitter as the Tigers (8-0) beat the Rams in the Valley of Thunder showcase in Aid, Ohio.
Moore also went 2 for 4 and drove in one run. Gracie Brammer was 2 for 4. Ironton scored all its runs in the first inning. Kierston Smith acocunted for both of Raceland's runs, hitting a home run and stealing home as the Rams fell to 1-2.
IRONTON 300 000 0 -- 3 8 0
RACELAND 010 000 1 -- 2 1 1
Moore and Brammer; Grubb and West.
Hittinig: (I) Moore 2-4, Brammer 2-4; (R) Smith HR.
Hitting: (I) Deere 2-2, Freeman 2-2, C. Kleinman 2 RBI; (GA) Johnson 2-4 2 RBI, Loveday 2-4 2B.
SYMMES VALLEY SPLITS: The Vikings lost to Crooksville 10-7, then defeated Smithville 12-2 in the Thunder in the Valley event in Aid, Ohio.
Symmes Valley fell behind 10-0 to the Ceramics before rallying late. Emily Estep hit a three-run homer for the Vikings. Kylee Thompson went 2 for 4, Kelsie Gothard 2 for 4, Lauren Wells 2 for 3 and Kylee Jenkins 2 for 3.
In the nightcap, Lauren Wells pitched a two-hitter to earn the win. Kelsie Gothard went 4 for 4 with four RBI, double and a triple. Estep went 2 for 3 and Desiree Simpson 2 for 4.
Baseball
MINFORD 6, WHEELERSBURG 2: The host Falcons scored the winning run on a throwing error in the sixth inning to beat the Pirates in a Southern Ohio Conference game.
Marshall University signee Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis struck out nine and allowed six hits to earn the win. Minford improved to 6-2 overall, 5-1 in the SOC. Wheelersburg fell to 6-2, 4-1.
Grant Wheeler went 2 for 4 for the Falcons. Chase Conley was 2 for 3 for the Pirates.
ASHLAND 19, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 1: Sawyer Alley smashed a grand slam and was part of a combined with Jack Heineman on a no-hitter as the Tomcats walloped the Royals.
Alley drove in five runs and NeShawn Peppers, Asher Stevens and Ryan Atkins knocked in three apiece for Ashland (2-2). Peppers, Ryan Brown and Alley each had two hits.
HOPKINSVILLE 8, GREENUP COUNTY 6: Preston Chaidoin homered and went 2 for 3 as the Tigers (5-0) beat the Musketeers (4-2). Logan Bats was 2 for 4 for Greenup County.
Boys basketball
WHEELING PARK 61, HURRICANE 51: Avery Lee dropped in 25 points and Beau Heller 22 as the host Patriots defeated the Redskins.
Wheeling Park (8-4), ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, led at halftime 28-15 but had to hold off the Redskins (5-9). Park was 10 of 12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and shot 25 free throws overall to Hurricane's 12. J.T. James led Hurricane with 11 points and Nas'Jaih Jones and Jaxon Nicely each added nine.
NITRO 82, WAYNE 53: Kolton Painter knocked down five 3-pointers, went 6 of 6 at the foul line and scored 35 points as the host Wildcats improved to 11-3. Joseph Udoh added 17 points for Nitro. For the Pioneers (2-8), playing their first game in 12 days, Bryan Sansom scored 10 points.
LINCOLN COUNTY 47, MINGO CENTRAL 41: Jackson Sanders scored 16 points and John Blankenship added 10 points and five blocked shots as the Panthers improved to 9-6.