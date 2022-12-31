WEST UNION, W.Va. — Brooke Adkins scored 20 points to lead Wayne (7-0) to a 44-33 victory over Williamstown (7-2) in the Kermit Vanscoy Invitational Tournament at Doddridge County High School.
Addie Adkins scored 13 points for the Pioneers, who play again at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ironton.
Wayne took advantage of 28 turnovers in turning a 16-12 halftime lead into an 18-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
Riley Landis scored 24 points for the Yellow Jackets.
RUSSELL 50, ROWAN COUNTY 29: The Red Devils took advantage of the Vikings' 20 turnovers and 0-for-14 shooting from 3-point range to win in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Shaelynn Steele scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Russell (6-7). Hannah Sanders chipped in 10 points. Haven Ford paced Rowan County (7-6) with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
BOYD COUNTY 52, WESTERN 39: Jasmine Jordan scored 20 points and snatched 17 rebounds to help the Lions (9-1) to a triumph over the Wildcats (8-4) of Davie, Florida, in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Taylor Bartrum scored 14 points.
FAIRVIEW 58, HANNAN 18: Kiera Loving scored 21 points and snagged 20 rebounds as the Eagles (6-5) beat the Wildcats in Westwood, Kentucky. Mia Newton scored 12 points. Madison Loving scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
WAVERLY 66, GALLIA ACADEMY 33: Bailey Vulgamore scored 21 points to help the host Tigers (6-2) by the Blue Angels (1-8). Kelli Stewart scored 15 points and Caris Risner 12.
GREENUP COUNTY 57, BISHOP ENGLAND 37: Rachel Bush scored 27 points and snared 17 rebounds to lead the Musketeers (7-5) past the Battling Bishops (6-7) in the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina. Emily Maynard scored 19 points for Greenup County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 64, MORGANTOWN 53: Kensley Feltner scored 27 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Bulldogs (9-3) defeated the Mohigans in the Carolina Invitational. Sophie Adkins scored 14 points for Lawrence County.
Boys basketball
PORTSMOUTH WEST 42, FAIRLAND 41: The homestanding Senators (4-5) outscored the Dragons 13-8 in the fourth quarter to win. Ryan Sissel scored six of his 14 points in the final period for West. Jeffrey Bishop scored 12 points and Mitch Irwin 10. Chase Allen scored 17 points and Brody Buchanan 12 for Fairland (6-4).
BLUE RIDGE 81, ASHLAND 66: The Barons (8-2) jumped to a 25-12 lead and rolled by the host Tomcats in the fifth-place game in the Ashland Invitational Tournament. Colby White led Blue Ridge of St. George, Virginia, with 17 points. Shannon Simango scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Cam Brewer and Sebastian Bosquez scored 12 points each and Connor Horan 10. Zander Cater led Ashland (7-6) with 29 points. Rheyce Deboard scored 21.
Collins (12-1) defeated Simon Kenton 55-48 in the championship game. Lincoln County beat Lexington Henry Clay 69-53 in the third-place game. Carmel School (Virginia) nipped Perry County Central 54-53 in the seventh-place game.
ROCK HILL 71, MEIGS 62: Brayden Adkins and Blake Porter each scored 20 points as the Redmen (5-2) defeated the Marauders (3-6) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Noah Doddridge scored 12 points. Brody Butcher led Meigs with 22 points Braylon Harrison scored 18 points and Cayden Gheen 13.
WHEELERSBURG 64, PORTSMOUTH 55: The visiting Pirates improved to 6-2 behind 18 points from Jackson Schwamburger. Nolan Wright scored 14 points. Caleb Arthur and Kaden Johnson scored 10 each. Davon Lattimore and Kenny Sanderlin each scored 16 points for the Trojans (3-5).
RUSSELL 61, GOOD HOPE 59: The Red Devils (11-3) defeated the Raiders (14-3) of Cullman, Alabama, in the King of the Smokies Tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Caleb Rimmer scored 20 points and Damon Charles scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Russell. Carson Blum chipped in 13 points.