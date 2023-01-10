The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Junior forward Bree Allen scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, including the 500th of her career, Monday to lead Fairland to a 66-40 victory over Coal Grove in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.

The Hornets (7-7 overall, 1-7 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 30-21 at halftime, but the Dragons (13-0, 9-0) used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you