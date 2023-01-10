ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Junior forward Bree Allen scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, including the 500th of her career, Monday to lead Fairland to a 66-40 victory over Coal Grove in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
The Hornets (7-7 overall, 1-7 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 30-21 at halftime, but the Dragons (13-0, 9-0) used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Bailey Russell scored 11 points and fellow freshman Isa Taliaferro 10 for Fairland. Kelsey Fraley scored 15 points and Kinsey Keeney 13 for Coal Grove.
COAL GROVE 10 11 4 15 -- 40: Fraley 15, Keeney 13, Noel 7, A. Hicks 3, Guy 0, Keaton 2, J. Hicks 0.
FAIRLAND 18 12 16 20 -- 66: Leep 0, Taliaferro 10, Godby 4, R, Barnitz 6, Allen 12, Hinkle 9, K. Barnitz 5, Russell 11, Bruce 9.
ROCK HILL 59, CHESAPEAKE 40: Lola Hankins and Hazley Matthews each scored 17 points to help the Redwomen (10-5 overall, 8-1 OVC) by the Panthers (10-5, 5-4) in Pedro, Ohio. Hadyn Bailey chipped in 11 points. Sophi Hutchison led Chesapeake with 18 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 42, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 12: Mia Weber scored 14 points and Aubrey Sutton 12 in the Flyers' triumph over the Tartans at the Family Life Center in Ironton. St. Joe improved to 2-10 overall and 2-5 in the Southern Ohio Conference as Tricia Damron snatched 11 rebounds. Maddie Fitzgerald paced East (1-12, 0-10) with six points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3 0 4 5 -- 12: Pelfrey 0, Lewis 2, Steel 4, Shope 0, Merriman 0, Fitzgerald 6.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9 10 13 10 -- 42: Damron 6, Philabaun 8, Sutton 12, Murrya 2, A. Weber 0, M. Weber 14.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 33, GREEN 26: The Panthers (5-8) outscored the Bobcats 13-2 in the third quarter to win in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Sophia Craft led Clay with 11 points. Katelinn Satterfield paced Green (4-5) with 10.
GREEN 6 4 2 14 -- 26: Katelinn Satterfield 10, Knapp 2, L. Brown 2, Smith 4, M. Brown 6, Conley 0, Hunt 0, Abrams 2.
Boys basketball
SPRING VALLEY 67, RIVERSIDE 55: Clay Robertson scored 19 points, Grayson Keyan 18 and Ty Smith 16 as the Timberwolves (7-2) defeated the Warriors (0-10) in Belle, West Virginia. Brayden Ward scored 18 and Caden Ray 11 for Riverside.
SPRING VALLEY 17 23 12 15 -- 67: Keyan 18, Robertson 19, Adkins 5, Caldwell 0, Larsen 5, Mosser 0, Smith 16, Hazelett 3, Meredith 0, Grimes 0.
