WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jayda Allie scored 20 points and issued 10 assists to help Cabell Midland wallop Potomac (Virginia) 58-14 Friday in the She Got Game Classic in the nation’s capital.
Jazmyn Wheeler scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Josie Graves pulled down eight rebounds to go with five points. Taylor Parsons scored eight points.
FAIRLAND 52, FORT FRYE 22: The Dragons (6-0) led 31-4 at halftime of a rout of the Cadets (4-1) in the Alley Classic at Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. Bailey Russell led Fairland with 11 points. Tomi Hinkle and Addison Godby each scored 10. Godby grabbed seven rebounds. Emmie Duskey and Alyssa Duskey scored eight points each for Fort Frye.
FORT FRYE 0 4 11 7 — 22: Ludwig 0, E. Duskey 8, Treadway 0, A. Duskey 8, Lang 0, Buchanan 3, Wynn 0, O’Bryan 3, Morganstern 0.
FAIRLAND 13 18 14 7 — 52: Taliaferro 0, Godby 10, R. Barnitz 0, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Hinkle 10, Spencer 0, Allen 6, K. Barnitz 8, Russell 11, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 7.
WAYNE 51, LINCOLN COUNTY 26: The Pioneers jumped to a 19-6 lead and rolled by the visiting Panthers. Addie Adkins led Wayne (3-0) with 13 points, Mikayla Stacy scored 12 and Laneigh Brooks 10. Elizabeth Blankenship and Abbie Jeffers each scored five points for Lincoln County.
TOLSIA 53, GRACE CHRISTIAN 21: The Rebels (1-1) used a 19-5 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Soldiers (3-1). Kerigan Salmons led Tolsia with 27 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 6 5 9 1 — 21: Cicenas 8, H. Adkins 5, Tanner 4, Adams 2, C. Adkins 2.
TOLSIA 12 19 17 5 — 53: Salmons 27, Block 9, Preece 7, Artrip 6, Crum 4, Young 1.
ASHLAND 58, GREENUP COUNTY 57: The Kittens (4-1) built a 16-point lead and held off the Musketeers (2-2) at Anderson Gym. Rachel Bush made two free throws with 7.5 seconds to play for Greenup County, but Ashland ran out the clock. Gabby Karle made a foul shot with 25 seconds to play to win it. Kenleigh Woods scored 21 points and Ella Sellars 18 for the Kittens. Karle scored 12. Emily Maynard scored 24 points and Rachel Bush 21 for the Musketeers.
Boys basketball
FAIRLAND 62, COAL GROVE 32: J.D. Thacker scored 25 points and snatched six rebounds to help the Dragons (2-1 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) defeat the host Hornets (1-1, 1-1). Will Davis and Chase Allen each scored 12 points for Fairland, which led 21-5 after one quarter. Owen Johnson scored 15 points for Coal Grove.
FAIRLAND 21 4 15 22 — 62: Davis 12, Allen 12, Fowler 0, Martin 2, Thacker 25, Lykins 0, Leep 4, Marcum 2.
COAL GROVE 5 10 7 10 — 32: Gipson 2, Simpson 4, Murphy 0, Turner 0, Davis 2, Mullens 3, Dillon 1, Brammer 0, Johnson 15, McQuay 0, Frecka 2, Turner 3, Klaiber 0.
SOUTH POINT 73, PORTSMOUTH 55: Caleb Lovely scored 24 points and snared six rebounds as the host Pointers (3-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) beat the Trojans (0-2, 0-2). Xander Dornon scored 17 points and Brayden Hanshaw 16 for South Point. Devin Lattimore scored 22 points for Portsmouth. Deandre Berry chipped in 18.
PORTSMOUTH 11 14 16 14 — 55: Lattimore 22, Breech 0, McKinely 0, Duncan 6, Sanderlin 6, Livingston 0, Cobb 1, Lewis 0, Stein 2, Berry 18.
SOUTH POINT 20 15 20 18 — 73: Lovely 24, Smith 2, Ferrell 0, Haney 2, Vance 0, Ermalovich 8, Hanshaw 16, Dornon 17, Childers 4.
BOYD COUNTY 76, LEWIS COUNTY 40: Boyd County (3-0) took advantage of 32 Lewis County turnovers to win a battle of Lions in the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Summit, Kentucky. Boyd used a 13-0 run to pull away early. Cole Hicks led Boyd with 26 points. Griffin Taylor scored 12 points. Andrew Collins paced Lewis with 13 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 57, WESTERN-PIKE 51: Erikai Jackson scored a career-high 23 points to lift the Flyers (1-2 overall, 1-1 Southern Ohio Conference) over the Indians (2-4, 0-2) at the Family Life Center in Ironton. St. Joe outscored Western 15-7 in the fourth quarter. Drew Hagy led the Indians with 23 points. Chase Carter scored 18.
WESTERN-PIKE 16 15 13 7 — 51: Rodriguez 0, Lightle 3, Hagy 0, James 1, Henderson 0, Silven 0, Carter 18, Teed 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 12 20 10 15 — 57: Deborde 2, Jackson 23, Staton 6, Brown 3, Coleman 7, Balestra 4, Rowe 3, Neal 9, Medinger 0, Johnson 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 63, MARIETTA 50: Isaac Clary scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils (4-0) beat the host Tigers (4-1).
MINGO CENTRAL 57, LINCOLN COUNTY 52: The Miners rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Panthers. Ethan Thomason scored 19 points and Matt Hatfield 18 for Mingo Central.
