Tri-State sports roundup

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jayda Allie scored 20 points and issued 10 assists to help Cabell Midland wallop Potomac (Virginia) 58-14 Friday in the She Got Game Classic in the nation’s capital.

Jazmyn Wheeler scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Josie Graves pulled down eight rebounds to go with five points. Taylor Parsons scored eight points.

