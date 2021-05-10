Local student-athletes and coaches continue to astonish on the playing fields and courts, as well as in the pool, this season. Here’s a look at some of the better performances from the past week:
Rock Hill’s Noah Wood broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash, running 49.1 seconds. Minford pitcher and Marshall University signee Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis pitched a perfect game against Jackson. Emily Duncan set a Chesapeake school record in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches.
Winfield baseball player Peyton Stover went 6 for 6 with a home run and five runs batted in as the Generals beat Wahama 17-7. Wheelersburg’s Macee Eaton hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in a 10-0 victory over Waverly. Fairview’s Annabelle Menshouse hurled a perfect game against Augusta.
Portsmouth West’s Sydney McDermott pitched a perfect game and struck out 13 of 15 batters in a victory over Chesapeake. McDermott struck out 48 batters during a three-game stretch. Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Gwen Sparks threw a no-hitter vs. Green. Portsmouth’s Daewin Spence threw just 48 pitches in hurling a perfect game against Coal Grove.
Ashland beat Rowan County 3-1 in baseball to end the Vikings’ 16th Region winning streak at 28 games. The Tomcats also beat West Carter 25-14. Portsmouth’s Clay’s Haidyn Wamsley set a school record with a leap of 5 foot, 7 inches in the high jump. East Carter won its 1,000th baseball game.
River Valley baseball set a school record for wins in a season, with 12, when it beat Vinton County 2-1 on Thursday. Portsmouth Clay intentionally walked Symmes Valley’s Brayden Webb five times in a game Thursday. East Carter baseball coach Jeremiah Shearer won his 300th game.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland defensive end Jordan Williams accepted a walk-on offer from Marshall.
Ironton tight end Ashton Duncan received scholarship offers from Miami (Ohio) and Youngstown State. Duncan’s teammate, linebacker Trevor Carter, was offered by Tennessee. Wheelersburg’s Maddie Gill signed to play tennis at Georgetown College.
Boyd County’s Isabella Caldwell signed with the University of Pikeville. Portsmouth West’s Maverick Stone signed to play soccer at Ohio Christian University. Russell’s Kaeli Ross signed to play basketball at the University of Rio Grande.
Former Chesapeake softball star Ashley Tackett signed with Hocking College. Northwest’s Gabe Morrell signed to run cross country at Marietta College. Wheelersburg baseball player Mason Montgomery signed with Shawnee State.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High boys basketball star Tavian Dunn-Martin of Duquesne entered the transfer portal. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.
Huntington High, Morgantown and Charleston Catholic, honored on their warmups recently deceased basketball players Dwayne Richardson of Woodrow Wilson and K.J. Taylor of Capital at the boys state tournament. Portsmouth Clay won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I baseball championship.
Shawnee State softball players Brooke Webb of Chesapeake, Kalle Coleman of Wheelersburg, Ashton Rankin of Boyd County and Aleeya Adkins of Greenup County were named to the Mid-South Conference all-academic team. Fairland won the boys and girls Ohio Valley Conference middle school track titles.
Former Symmes Valley star Taylor Webb of Rio Grande was named the River States Conference softball player of the week. Former Bridgeport assistant Brett Hathaway is the new head football coach at South Harrison. Portsmouth Notre Dame won the SOC Division I softball championship.
Former Winfield baseball star Bear Bellomy was the winning pitcher for Greensboro, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, in a minor league game last week. His battery mate was former Minford High School and University of Rio Grande catcher Dylan Shockley.
Huntington High defensive lineman James Scott was invited to the Blue-Grey Super Combine. Minford won its third consecutive SOC baseball championship. Chapmanville boys basketball had an 18-game postseason winning streak snapped in a 55-41 state semifinal loss to Williamstown.
Rock Hill’s boys and Coal Grove’s girls track teams won the Rock Hill Invitational. The Redmen’s Vic Day and Hornets’ Kylee Thomas took home high-point honors. Ironton won OVC baseball and softball championships.
Waverly won the SOC tennis title. Cameron’s boys basketball team made it to the state tournament for the first time since 1926. Man’s boys basketball team won its first state championship in the 108-year history of the school.