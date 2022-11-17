The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Ryan Bonner is the new interim boys basketball coach at Ashland High School.

Bonner, 31 and a Tomcats assistant the last eight years, was elevated to head coach Wednesday night after Jason Mays was fired amidst a Kentucky High School Athletic Association investigation of recruiting players from another district.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

