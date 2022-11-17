ASHLAND — Ryan Bonner is the new interim boys basketball coach at Ashland High School.
Bonner, 31 and a Tomcats assistant the last eight years, was elevated to head coach Wednesday night after Jason Mays was fired amidst a Kentucky High School Athletic Association investigation of recruiting players from another district.
A 2009 Ashland graduate, Bonner said he loves the school and program. He added that the relationships he’s built with players, parents and others will make the transition smooth. Bonner was an assistant to Mike Flynn and Buddy Biggs before joining Mays’ staff.
A former football player at Eastern Kentucky University, Bonner promised a fast-paced tempo with few changes to how the Tomcats have operated in recent seasons.
Ashland principal Jamie Campbell said Bonner will provide consistency and quality leadership to one of Kentucky’s historically premier programs.
Football
ALL-SOC TEAM: Five players from Wheelersburg were named to the All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II football team. Caleb Arthur, Eric Lattimore, Creed Warren, Ethan Glover and Joden Blackburn made the first team.
Ryan Sissel of Portsmouth West was tabbed offensive player of the year. Wyatt Crabtree of Waverly took defensive honors. Kade Wood of Portsmouth West was lineman of the year and the Senators’ Todd Gilliland was coach of the year.
Also on the first team were Mitchell Irwin, Cole Tipton, Cole Windsor, Trevor Fike and Brandon Anderson of Portsmouth West; Brock Adams and Hudson Kelly of Waverly; Hunter Pendleton, Jeffrey Pica and Owen Blaine of Minford; Colt Buckle and Lakota Davis of Lucasville Valley; and Nate Clutters of Oak Hill.
Two Green standouts, Nathan Brannigan and Abe McCree, joined Symmes Valley’s Levi Ross on the Division I all-conference team. Wyatt Brackman of Northwest was named offensive player of the year, Keagan Jackson of Sciotoville East defensive player of the year, K.J. Reinsmith of Eastern-Pike lineman of the year and Scott Tomlinson of Eastern-Pike coach of the year.
Also on the first team were Dylan Morton, Landyn Reinsmith, Landon Cavinder, Brewer Tomlinson, Teagan Werner and Justin Bradley of Eastern-Pike; Alex Baer, Connor Lintz, Tanner Bolin, Kory Butler, Eli Dettwiller, Hunter Campbell and Carter Runyon of Northwest; Dylan Seison, Carter Campbell and Jake Edwards of Portsmouth Notre Dame; and Austin Baughman of Sciotoville East.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
