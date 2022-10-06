IRONTON — Evan Balestra made 12 saves to lead Ironton St. Joe to a 2-1 victory over Cabell Midland Wednesday in boys high school soccer.
The Flyers improved to 11-4-1. The Knights fell to 9-2.
Tennis
Meredith Riley of South Point won the singles championship of the Division II Southeast Sectional tournament in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Riley defeated Lindsey Riddle of Vinton County 6-0, 6-0; Katharyn Nelson of Portsmouth Notre Dame 6-1, 6-1; and Blossom Smith of Waverly 6-0, 6-2. Riley advances to the district tournament at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ohio University in Athens.
Volleyball
FAIRLAND 3, IRONTON 2: The Dragons rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat the host Fighting Tigers. Ironton won the first two sets 25-21, 25-22. Fairland took the next three 25-15, 25-22, 15-9.
COAL GROVE 3, NEW BOSTON 0: The homestanding Hornets swept the Tigers 25-17, 25-14, 25-11. Kylie Montgomery led Coal Grove with 12 kills. Kelsey Fraley made 43 assists.
MINFORD 3, ROCK HILL 0: The Falcons topped the Redwomen 27-25, 25-17, 25-17 in Pedro, Ohio. Rock Hill's J'Lynn Risner made her 500th career kill.
MEIGS 3, EASTERN-MEIGS 1: Andrea Mahr made 27 assists to help the Marauders (6-10) defeat the Eagles 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 in Pomeroy, Ohio. Juli Durst issued 29 assists for Eastern.
Golf
OHIO DISTRICTS: Gallia Academy qualified for the Division II state golf tournament Wednesday, finishing second in the districts at the Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio. The Blue Devils shot 335, four strokes behind champion Sheridan.
Warren was third at 345, followed by Fairland at 351, Unioto 356, Piketon 356, Circleville 357, Fairfield Union 360, Waverly 360 and Wheelersburg 362.
Edward Kehl of Warren shot 2-over-par 74 to take medalist honors. Laith Hamid and Beau Johnson of Gallia Academy each fired a 76 to tie for second.
Cross country
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — Boyd County's boys and girls won Eastern Kentucky Conference championships Wednesday at Bath County High School. The Lions edged Russell for the girls title and East Carter for the boys crown. Rowan County's Autumn Eggleston and Nicholas County's Donovan Maddox were the individual winners.
