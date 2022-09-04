PEDRO, Ohio — Rock Hill (2-1) used a strong defense to defeat Oak Hill 21-7 Friday night in high school football.
The teams played to a 0-0 tie in the first half before Kordell French scored on a 7-yard run with 7:41 left in the third quarter. Hazley Matthews’ extra point made it 7-0. The play was set up by Anthony Stamper’s 50-yard kickoff return to the Oaks’ 37.
On the Redmen’s next possession, Chase Delong ran 40 yards to the Oak Hill 1, then scored on the next play to make it 13-0.
Delong scored again from the 4 with 2:32 to play to boost the lead to 20-0.
Eddie Abele threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Hall as the Oaks (1-2) closed out the scoring.
Delong finished with 86 yards on 13 carries. French ran 13 times for 75 yards. Masen Saunders led Oak Hill with 70 yards on 18 attempts. Abele was 9 for 15 passing for 154 yards.
GREEN 41, RIDGEDALE 14: Landan Lodwick ran for 191 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Bobcats (3-0) to a rout of the Rockets in Morral, Ohio.
Green ran for 370 yards.
Blake Smith scored from the 5 on the Bobcats’ first possession for a 6-0 lead.
Lodwick followed with a 58-yard TD run and Abe McBee the two-point conversion to make it 14-0. Lodwick opened the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Nathan Thiel threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Landon Murphy to pull Ridgedale (1-2) within 21-8 early in the third quarter, but Lodwick ran for two more scores in the quarter as the Bobcats pulled away.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.