BARBOURSVILLE — Gallia Academy won its third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference girls high school golf championship Friday at the Esquire Golf Course.
The Blue Angels shot 312, breaking the tournament record score of 338. Ironton was second at 366, followed by Fairland at 446 and South Point at 525. Coal Grove didn't post a team score.
Gallia Academy's Maddi Meadows was the medalist, shooting 1-under-par 71. She was joined on the all-OVC team by teammates Addy Burke, Emma Hammons and Jordan Blaine.
Boys soccer
MADISON CENTRAL 7, ASHLAND 0: Sam Hughes scored three goals and assisted on two as the Indians (6-7) defeated the Tomcats (10-3) in Richmond, Kentucky. Tyler Smith scored two goals.
Volleyball
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN SPLITS: The Royals lost 3-0 to Boyd County and defeated Holy Family 3-0. The Lions (22-3) won 25-4, 25-4, 25-6. Rose Hill Christian (8-10) topped the Irish (1-9) 25-13, 25-13, 25-4 as Isabel Hensley made 12 assists.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
