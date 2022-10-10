The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Boyd County’s boys and Mason County’s girls won Kentucky Area 7 cross country championships Saturday at Central Park.

The Lions boys finished with 30 points. Mason County was second with 66, followed by East Carter with 83. Ashland placed fourth with 102 points, ahead of Nicholas County with 107, Russell 144, Montgomery County 161, Greenup County 199 and Bracken County 219.

