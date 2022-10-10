ASHLAND — Boyd County’s boys and Mason County’s girls won Kentucky Area 7 cross country championships Saturday at Central Park.
The Lions boys finished with 30 points. Mason County was second with 66, followed by East Carter with 83. Ashland placed fourth with 102 points, ahead of Nicholas County with 107, Russell 144, Montgomery County 161, Greenup County 199 and Bracken County 219.
Nicholas County’s Donovan Maddox won the individual title in 16:11.14, edging Boyd County’s Brady Newsome by 2.65 seconds. Rowan County’s Autumn Egleston took the girls race.
UNIOTO INVITATIONAL: Charlie Putnam of Portsmouth won the boys individual title at the 24-team, 270-runner meet.
Putnam finished in 15:28.95, more than 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Trevor Lenoy of team-champion Lancaster. Lenoy was one of four Golden Gales to place in the top six as Lancaster finished with 19 points. Unioto was second. Fairland finished 13th and Wheelersburg 18th.
Lancaster also won the girls race, with Unioto second and River Valley third in the 14-team, 161-runner field. Wheelersburg was sixth. Cameron Walker of Unioto won the individual race in 18:28.33.
