ALBANY, Ohio — Brody Buchanan made a shot from the lane at the buzzer to lift Fairland to a 44-43 victory over Warren (4-3) Saturday in the Hocking Valley Bank Invitational in high school boys basketball.

The Dragons (4-2) overcame a five-point deficit in the second half. Chase Allen and Will Davis scored 11 points each for Fairland. Trent Taylor led the Warriors with 14 points. Julian Stadleman scored 10.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

