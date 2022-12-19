ALBANY, Ohio — Brody Buchanan made a shot from the lane at the buzzer to lift Fairland to a 44-43 victory over Warren (4-3) Saturday in the Hocking Valley Bank Invitational in high school boys basketball.
The Dragons (4-2) overcame a five-point deficit in the second half. Chase Allen and Will Davis scored 11 points each for Fairland. Trent Taylor led the Warriors with 14 points. Julian Stadleman scored 10.
FAIRLAND 10 13 12 9 -- 44: Davis 11, Allen 11, Martin 0, Thacker 9, Lykins 3, Leep 5, Fransen 2, Buchanan 3.
WARREN 8 15 13 7 -- 43: Stadleman 10, Wells 2, Taylor 14, Criss 0, Cornell 5, Sealey 8, Lupardus 4.
WAYNE 63, TOLSIA 55: Ike Meddings scored 18 points to lead the Pioneers (3-1) past the Rebels (1-3). Zane Adkins scored 14 points and Ronnie Staley 13. Parker Watts paced Tolsia with 17 points. Brayden Mollette scored 13 and Ben Clayton 11.
TOLSIA 11 9 12 23 -- 55: Mollette 13, Clayton 11, Austin 6, Blackburn 4, Muncy 2, Dingess 2.
WAYNE 6 13 24 20 -- 63: Meddings 18, Z. Adkins 14, Staley 13, C. Adkins 8, Eves 4, May 2, Lowe 2, Marcum 2.
EASTERN-BROWN 50, COAL GROVE 46: Chris Young scored 19 points to rally the Warriors (3-3) past the Hornets (2-4) in Sardinia, Ohio. Caleb Jimison scored 11 points. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove with 26 points.
ASHLAND 92, FLEMING COUNTY 70: Rheyce Deboard scored 11 consecutive points in the third quarter as the Tomcats (4-3) came from behind to rout the Panthers in Anderson Gym. Deboard finished with 25 points. Zander Carter scored 25 points and Tucker Conway 23. Seth Hickerson scored 22 and Adam Hargett 18 for Fleming County.
SYMMES VALLEY 59, SOUTHERN 39: The Vikings outscored the Tornadoes 13-0 in the third quarter of a triumph in Willow Wood, Ohio. Ethan Smith scored 17 points and Braden Corn 12 for Symmes Valley (2-4). Cruz Brinager led Southern (2-2) with 13 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 73, POINT PLEASANT 39: Isaac Clary scored 17 points, Jance Lambert 15 and Wesley Saunders 11 as the Blue Devils (6-1) beat their cross-Ohio River rivals in Centenary, Ohio. Eric Chapman and Connor Lambert led the Big Blacks (1-3) with nine points each.
GREEN 71, WEST UNION 42: Levi Sampson scored 28 points, Gabe McBee 12 and Jon Knapp 10 as the Bobcats (7-2) clobbered the Dragons in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Gavin Jarvis led West Union (0-4) with 11 points.
MEIGS 53, RIVER VALLEY 47: Cayden Greene scored 15 points and Brady Butcher snared 10 rebounds to lift the Marauders over the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Kade Alderman scored 18 points and snagged 10 rebounds for River Valley.
Girls basketball
SPRING VALLEY 49, HURRICANE 34: Hallie Bailey scored 18 points, made six steals, grabbed five rebounds and handed out five assists to help the Timberwolves beat the host Redskins. Dria Parker scored 10 points and snagged eight rebounds. Allie Daniels pulled down 17 rebounds. Maggie Odour led Hurricane with 16 points.
SPRING VALLEY 15 9 12 13 -- 49: Moore 6, Crum 5, Bailey 18, Ellis 6, Parker 10, Daniels 2.
HURRICANE 7 9 6 12 -- 34: Anderson 2, Spolarich 2, Quijano 1, Odour 16, Dempsey 3, Young 7, Lunsford 3.
ROWAN COUNTY 75, ASHLAND 71: The Kittens rallied from 17 points down only to lose in overtime at Anderson Gym. Haven Ford led Rowan County (5-2) with 34 points. Katie Chandler scored 19. Kenleigh Woods scored 32 for Ashland (6-2). Ella Sellars scored 16.
SOUTH GALLIA 59, TRIMBLE 26: The Rebels (7-1) raced to a 17-4 lead and rolled by the Tomcats in Mercerville, Ohio. Emma Clary scored 15 points, Morgan Lyons 14 and Tori Triplett and Madison Summers 11 each. Mikayla Dane scored eight points to lead Trimble.
GALLIA ACADEMY 48, POINT PLEASANT 37: The Blue Angels (1-6) jumped to a 16-5 lead and defeated the Big Blacks in Centenary, Ohio. Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy with 16 points. Emma Hammons scored 13 points and Maggie Davis 10. Bella Tolliver paced Point Pleasant (1-4) with 13 points.
Wrestling
JASON EADES MEMORIAL: Host Point Pleasant defeated Greenbrier West 67-12 and Fairmont Senior 43-30. Gunner Andrick, Bobby Minor, Luke Moffitt, Clay Nutter, Kolton Weaver, Nathan Wood and Josh Woyan went 5-0.
Fairmont Senior was second, followed by Braxton County, Greenbrier West, St. Albans, Herbert Hoover, Independence and Gallia Academy.