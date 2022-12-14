The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Dominic Schmidt scored 17 points, issued seven assists, grabbed five rebounds and made two steals Tuesday to lead Cabell Midland to a 71-24 rout of Riverside in boys high school basketball at the Castle.

Aiden Cottrill scored 12 points for the Knights (2-0), who limited the Warriors to 10-for-37 shooting (27%) and forced 22 turnovers while making 15 steals.

