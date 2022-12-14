ONA — Dominic Schmidt scored 17 points, issued seven assists, grabbed five rebounds and made two steals Tuesday to lead Cabell Midland to a 71-24 rout of Riverside in boys high school basketball at the Castle.
Aiden Cottrill scored 12 points for the Knights (2-0), who limited the Warriors to 10-for-37 shooting (27%) and forced 22 turnovers while making 15 steals.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 89, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 87: Freshman Marcus Jackson scored 33 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Irish defeated the Royals in Ashland. Isaiah Sanders scored 18 points, Grady Paynter 16 and Jay Chen 15 for St. Joe (2-1).
SOUTH CHARLESTON 43, SPRING VALLEY 42: The host Black Eagles outscored the Timberwolves 14-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for victory. Bryson Smith led South Charleston (1-0) with 22 points. Clay Robertson scored 14 points for Spring Valley (1-1).
SPRING VALLEY 9 9 13 11 -- 42: Robertson 14, Grayson 8 Adkins 5, Smith 6, Larsen 6, Fouch 3, Mosser 0, Caldwell 0.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 6 11 12 14 --43: James 6, Brown 5, Smith 22, Goelde 7, Murray 1.
IRONTON ST. JOE 47, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 44: Erikai Jackson scored 17 points and Drew Brown 16 as the Flyers (2-2 overall, 2-1 SOC), missing two starters because of illness, beat the host Tartans. Landhen Pernell led East (1-3, 0-3) with 16 points. St. Joe outscored the Tartans 12-4 in the fourth period.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13 13 9 12 -- 47: Jackson 17, Brown 16, Coleman 4, Balestra 0, Rowe 3, Neal 5, Medinger 0, Stephens 0, Johnson 2.
NEW BOSTON 63, SYMMES VALLEY 45: The Tigers (4-1 overall, 3-0 SOC) jumped to a 23-14 lead and held off the Vikings in Willow Wood, Ohio. Myles Beasly led New Boston with 27 points. Jacob Cahall scored 11. Josh Saunders paced Symmes Valley (1-3, 1-2) with nine points.
NEW BOSTON 23 14 13 13 -- 63: Allard 6, D. Maynard 7, Lewis 2, Beasly 27, C. Maynard 0, Bower 0, Henson 0, Cahall 11, Rivers 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 14 13 7 11 -- 45: Corn 7, Cade 7, Simpkins 0, Smith 6, Beckett 7, L. Ross 0, Saunders 9, Owens 0, Urban 0, Jones 2, Taylor 4, T. Ross 1.
GREEN 71, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 48: Levi Sampson scored 25 points as the Bobcats clobbered the Panthers. Jon Knapp scored 19 points for Green (5-2 overall, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference). Kenny Fowler led Clay (0-6, 0-3) with 16 points. Malakai Loper chipped in 14 points.
GREEN 20 23 18 10 -- 71: Blevins 7, Sampson 25, Knapp 19, A. McBee 6, Waddell 6, G. McBee 5, Kimbler 0, Salyers 1, Maynard 2.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 12 11 11 14 -- 48: Fowler 16, Demorest 2, Z. Ball 3, Payne 8, A. Ball 0, Large 0, Loper 14, VanBibber 0, Bailey 1, Whitt 4.
RACELAND 56, FAIRVIEW 53: The Rams (5-2) used 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the second half to rally by the Eagles (2-3) in Westwood, Kentucky. Christian Large led Raceland with 16 points. Tanner Johnson paced Fairview with 19 points. Steven Day added 16 points.
Girls basketball
LAWRENCE COUNTY 74, RUSSELL 45: Leandra Curnutte scored 17 points and Sophie Adkins scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs (4-1) clobbered the Red Devils (2-3) in Louisa, Kentucky. Kensley Feltner scored 14 points. Bella Quinn led Russell, playing without Shaelyn Steele, with 15 points.
