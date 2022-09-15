The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Cabell Midland shot 301 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school golf tournament Wednesday at the Green Hills Golf Course.

The Knights were led by Taylor Sargent, who shot 37-35--72 to finish second individually. Jack Michael fired 37-37--74 to place third. Matthew Carney went 37-40--77, Alex White 42-36--78 and Carson Sergent 42-43--85.

