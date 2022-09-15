RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Cabell Midland shot 301 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school golf tournament Wednesday at the Green Hills Golf Course.
The Knights were led by Taylor Sargent, who shot 37-35--72 to finish second individually. Jack Michael fired 37-37--74 to place third. Matthew Carney went 37-40--77, Alex White 42-36--78 and Carson Sergent 42-43--85.
Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins won medalist and MSAC Player of the Year honors with a 6-under-par 32-34--66 to lead the Redskins to a third-place score of 310. George Washington was second at 309. Parkersburg was fourth at 339, followed by St. Albans at 348, Spring Valley 349, Huntington High 375 and Riverside 460. Capital didn't report a team score.
Hawkins, Sargent and Michael were joined on the all-tournament team by Mario Palumbo and Austin Willard of George Washington and Hayden Leavitt of Parkersburg. Cabell Midland's Matt Stead was named coach of the year.
WINFIELD WINS QUAD: Andrew Johnson and Jackson Woodburn each shot low rounds of 1-over-par 37 as the Generals won a match with Herbert Hoover, Nitro and Chapmanville at the Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston. Winfield finished at 162, followed by the Huskies at 173, Wildcats at 194 and Tigers at 205.
WAHAMA WINS TRI: The White Falcons' Connor Ingels and Grant Roush shared medalist honors, each shooting 1-over-par 36, as Wahama defeated Point Pleasant and Southern at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia. The White Falcons finished at 150, the Big Blacks 166 and the Tornadoes 229.
Cross country
IRISH INVITATIONAL: Huntington High's boys and host Charleston Catholic's girls won the 13-team meet.
The Highlanders totaled 55 points to edge runner-up George Washington by three. Charleston Catholic was third with 67 points, followed by Wayne with 77 and Nitro with 95. GW's Ryan Bazzle was the individual winner among 95 competitors in 16:27.6. The Highlanders' Andrew Bowen was second in 16:59.4. Wayne's Chace Thompson placed third in 17:09.3.
Charleston Catholic won the girls title with 55 points. Ravenswood was second with 72, ahead of Huntington High with 91, Richwood with 102, St. Albans 110, George Washington 111, Wayne 124 and Scott 222. The Irish's Bella Boggs won the 81-runner race in 19:51.6. Abigail Torman of St. Albans was second in 20:38.8. Wayne's Olivia Williamson ran third in 20:45.6.
Charleston Catholic won the middle school boys championship. Trace Marshall of Winfield took the individual crown. Maysen Fletcher won the girls race to lead Elkview to the girls middle school championship.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, ROCK HILL 0: Keagen Daniels scored three goals to pace the Blue Devils (7-1 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to a victory over the Redmen (3-2-1, 2-2-1) in Pedro, Ohio. Maddux Camden, Bryce Hines, Wes Saunders and Carson Wamsley also scored. Kalin Schneider made three saves.
RUSSELL 2, EAST CARTER 1: Nathan Totten scored two goals and Marcus Bellomy made six saves as the Red Devils (7-4) beat the Raiders (7-5) in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
POINT PLEASANT 4, SISSONVILLE 0: The Big Blacks (7-0-1) scored twice in each half to beat the host Indians (3-5-1).
Girls soccer
GREENUP COUNTY 3, CHESAPEAKE 1: Mikinzie Boltz made 10 saves to lead the Musketeers to a triumph over the Panthers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Whitley Crum, Haley Hall and Lillie Sargent scored for Greenup County (3-6).
Volleyball
RACELAND 3, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Kody Haddix made 15 kills and 11 digs as the Rams (14-2) defeated the Musketeers 27-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 in Lloyd, Kentucky. Shaelee Holbrook made 21 digs, Reagan Mackie and Shaylin Newman 15 each and Kiera Meyer 10. Elizabeth Rigsby made 10 kills. Greenup County (3-8) was led by Rilee Dillow with 16 assists and Laiken Russell with 14 kills.
FAIRVIEW 3, EAST CARTER 0: Kameron Fry made 21 digs and 11 kills as the Eagles (11-4) topped the Raiders 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 in Westwood, Kentucky. Shelby Marcum made 13 digs, Graycin Price 12 and Madison Loving 10. Zoe Stidham had 11 digs and Alexis Thompson 10 for East Carter (10-6).
MEIGS 3, EASTERN-MEIGS 1: E.J. Anderson made 12 kills to lead the Marauders (3-5) to a win over the Eagles (2-7) in Reedsville, Ohio. Andrea Mahr made 23 assists for Meigs. Juli Durst handed out 17 assists for Eastern.