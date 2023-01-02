The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chesapeake's Erin Hicks (30) reaches for a rebounds between two Symmes Valley players Saturday in a high school basketball game in Willow Wood, Ohio.

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Chesapeake did much of its damage at the free throw line Saturday in a 62-28 rout of Symmes Valley in high school girls basketball.

The Panthers made 28 of 47 foul shots to improve to 7-3. 

