WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Chesapeake did much of its damage at the free throw line Saturday in a 62-28 rout of Symmes Valley in high school girls basketball.
The Panthers made 28 of 47 foul shots to improve to 7-3.
Sophi Hutchinson went 11 for 18 at the free throw line in scoring 29 points. Kate Ball made 7 of 9 foul shots and scored 19 points. Erin Hicks chipped in 10 points.
Chesapeake led 25-20 at halftime before using a 21-5 spurt in the third quarter to pull away.
Kaitlin Maynard led the Vikings (5-6) with 11 points.
CHESAPEAKE 14 11 21 16 -- 62: Hutchinson 18, R. Isaacs 1, A. Isaacs 3, Ball 19, McComas 0, Webb 0, Hicks 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 9 11 5 3 -- 28: Freeman 0, Saunders 7, Maynard 0, Beckett 0, Tibbs 0, Cade 0, Day 1, Maynard 11, Ellison 4, Simpson 5.
Boys basketball
SOUTH GALLIA 67, HUNTINGTON-ROSS 44: The Rebels (4-6) used a 12-0 streak in the third quarter to rout the Huntsmen in Mercerville, Ohio.
Brycen Stanley led South Gallia with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Frazee scored 12 and Noah Cremeens 11.
Dalton Black paced Huntington-Ross with nine points.
