CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Sophi Hutchinson scored 23 points to lead Chesapeake (5-3 overall, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 44-17 victory over Gallia Academy Monday in girls high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.
The Panthers led 27-9 at halftime and used a 17-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy (1-7, 0-7) with 11 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 2 7 4 4 -- 17: Hammons 0, Howell 0, Davis 0, Cremeens 11, Peck 2, Hunt 0, Jordan 2, Angel 2.
CHESAPEAKE 9 18 17 0 -- 44: Harris 0, Hutchinson 23. R. Isaacs 0, Ro. Isaacs 0, Combs 0, Ball 8, McComas 5, Webb 2, Hicks 5, Romans 0.
SOUTH POINT 43, COAL GROVE 23: Three Pointers scored in double figures in a triumph over the host Hornets (5-5 overall, 1-5 OVC). Saratina Jackson led South Point (4-4, 3-3) with 12 points. Elizabeth Ermalovich scored 11 and Camille Hall 10. Kinsey Keeney paced Coal Grove with eight points.
SOUTH POINT 11 12 12 8 -- 43: K. Jones 0, Ermalovich 11, Hall 10, Mitchell 4, J. Jones 0, Saddler 6, Hopkins 0, Jackson 12.
COAL GROVE 10 5 4 4 -- 23: Fraley 4, Keeney 8, Noel 2, A. Hicks 1, Guy 0, Keaton 6, J. Hicks 2.
PORTSMOUTH 48, IRONTON 38: The visiting Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-2 OVC) jumped to a 27-12 lead and held on to beat the Fighting Tigers (1-8, 1-5) at the Conley Center. Sienna Allen scored 24 points and Dasha Reid 12 for Portsmouth. Isabel Morgan led Ironton with 20 points.
PORTSMOUTH 15 12 7 14 -- 48: Cheatham 1, Allen 24, Reid 12, Martin 0, Carr 0, Mays 2, Meadows 0, Ankrom 0, Cantrell 9.
IRONTON 7 5 13 13 -- 38: Deer 3, Martin 3, E. Williams 0, Carpenter 2, McCall 0, Patterson 0, K. Williams 4, Neal 0, Morgan 20, White 6.
NEW BOSTON 62, GREEN 53: Cadence Williams scored 30 points to lift the homestanding Tigers (5-2 overall, 3-2 Southern Ohio Conference) over the Bobcats. Cassie Williams scored 14 points. Anna Knapp scored 18 points to lead Green (4-4, 3-4), which led 29-25 at halftime. Katelinn Satterfield scored 12 points and Alex Smith 11.
GREEN 11 18 13 11 -- 53: Satterfield 12, Knapp 18, Hunt 6, Conley 2, Smith 10, Brown 5.
NEW BOSTON 13 12 15 22 -- 62: Ju. Maynard 2, Gosselin 6, Can. Williams 30, O'Rourke 7, Boye 3, Cas. Williams 14.
Boys basketball
BOYD COUNTY 83, JOHNSON CENTRAL 67: Jacob Spurlock scored 24 points to lead the Lions (8-1) past the Golden Eagles (3-4) in Paintsville, Kentucky. Cole Hicks scored 16 points and Jason Ellis 15. Austin Slone led Johnson Central with 14 points. Ryan Roase scored 13 and Mason Lawson 10.
BOYD COUNTY 19 22 28 14 -- 83: Hicks 16, Spurlock 24, Ellis 15, Taylor 9, R. Holbrook 7, T. Holbrook 6, Martin 6, Smith 0, Rarden 0, Crum 0, Jones 0, Lewis 0.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 12 13 21 21 -- 67: Lawson 10, Slone 14, Fink 8, Grimm 2, R. Rose 13, Hopkins 7, Shepherd 2, Conley 2, K. Rose 0, Meek 0, Castle 2, Blevins 2, Preece 1.
RACELAND 77, PARIS 73: The host Rams twice overcame 10-point deficits to defeat the Greyhounds in the Derby Classic. Christian Large scored 29 points for Raceland (7-3). Connor Thacker scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jacob Gauze scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zorian Alcorn, Malachi Ashford and Jakari Ransom scored 17 apiece for Paris (4-6).
RUSSELL 41, WEST CARTER 37: The Red Devils (6-3) knocked off the Comets (1-7) for the third time in two weeks, winning a semifinal game in the Derby Classic. Carson Blum scored 14 points to lead Russell. Brett Dailey led West Carter with 13 points.