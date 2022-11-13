The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Fort Frye jumped to a 27-7 lead and held on to defeat Coal Grove 27-14 Saturday in an Ohio Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoff regional semifinal at Boston Field.

The top-seeded Cadets (12-1) returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 59-yard run to lead 14-0 with 7:24 left in the first quarter. Fort Frye led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime.

