McARTHUR, Ohio — Coal Grove rallied from a three-point deficit in the final 16 seconds to defeat Vinton County 34-33 in girls high school basketball on Friday.

The Hornets (1-0) trailed 33-29 before Autumn Hicks, one of five new starters, made a free throw. Hicks missed the second foul shot, but Kenadee Keaton rebounded and scored to pull Coal Grove within 33-32. Kinsey Keeney then made a steal and a layup with one second left to win it.

