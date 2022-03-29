COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Kaleigh Murphy struck out eight and allowed one earned run to lead Coal Grove (1-0) to an 8-5 victory over Huntington High (1-7) on Monday.
The Hornets overcame five errors and a two-run deficit. The Highlanders led 5-3 in the fifth before Coal Grove scored three in the bottom of the inning. Rylee Harmon went 3 for 3 for the Hornets. Katie Deeds was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Murphy went 3 for 4. Rylee Black was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
For Huntington High, Caelin Marcum went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Jada Kent was 2 for 3 and Lexi Black 2 for 4.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 101 030 0 -- 5 8 5
COAL GROVE 102 032 x -- 8 13 5
Howard and Johnson; Murphy and K. Deeds.
Hitting: (HH) Marcum 3-4 3B 2 RBIs, Kent 2-3, Black 2-4; (CG) Murphy 3-4, Harmon 3-3 2B, K. Deeds 3-4 2 RBIs, Black 2-4 2B 3 RBI.
CHESAPEAKE SWEEPS: The host Panthers (2-0) took a doubleheader from the Wildcats 15-3 and 18-3. In the opener, Rachel Bishop went 2 for 3 with two doubles and knocked in five runs. Jalen Adkins was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Sam Hefner and Morgan Clark each drove in two. Hannah Webb was the winning pitcher. In the nightcap, Riley Isaacs was 2 for 2 and hit a home run. Ferrell, Abigail Birkhimer and Hailey Moore drove in two runs apiece. Cheyenne Ferrell earned the win.
BOYD COUNTY 17, ELLIOTT COUNTY 2: Jaycee Goad was 2 for 3 with four RBIs as host Boyd County won the battle of Lions. Emily Shivel was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Haylee Thornsberry 2 for 3 with three RBIS. Myla Hamilton drove in two. Sara Bays was the winner.
WINFIELD 14, POINT PLEASANT 8: The Generals scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from the host Big Blacks (3-1). Maci Boggess, Kennedy Dean, Lola Barber and Kirsten Hensley paced Winfield (7-0) with three hits apiece. Barber knocked in four runs. Lilly Chandler was the winning pitcher. Rylee Cochran had three hits and three RBIs for Point Pleasant. Havin Roush and Kaylee Byus each added two hits.
ASHLAND LOSES TWO: The Kittens lost to Vandalia (Ohio) Butler 8-6 and Dublin Coffman 13-3 in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Baseball
FAIRLAND 3, WAYNE 1: Alex Rogers and Blake Trevathan combined on a three-hitter as the Dragons (1-0) beat the host Pioneers. Rogers allowed one run on two hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Trevathan gave up one hit, fanned five and walked two in three innings. Cooper Cummings went 2 for 3 for Fairland. Peyton Davis was 2 for 4 for Wayne.
IRONTON ST. JOE 7, RIVER VALLEY 4: Winning pitcher Blake Stuntebeck went 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Flyers (2-0) defeated the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Kai Coleman went 2 for 3, Landon Rowe 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Brady Medinger 2 for 5. Michael Mahlmeister drove in two runs and earned a save.
HURRICANE 12, EAST MECKLENBURG 1: Ethan Spolarich homered, drove in two and went 2 for 3 as the Redskins beat the Eagles from Charlotte, North Carolina. Quarrier Phillips hit a home run and knocked in two. Payton Ocheltree plated three runs and Cameron Carney went 2 for 4. Bryson Rigney earned the win.
POINT PLEASANT 12, NITRO 3: Brylan Williamson, Hunter Lilly and Caleb Hatfield smacked three hits apiece as the Big Blacks topped the visiting Wildcats. Zakk Jordan, Casey Killingsworth and Brady Cunningham had two hits apiece. Lilly was the winning pitcher.
FAIRVIEW 13, COAL GROVE 3: Tanner Johnson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to help the Eagles (4-2) beat the Hornets (0-2) in Westwood, Kentucky. Jaxon Manning struck out 11 in earning the win.
WAHAMA 9, LINCOLN COUNTY 4: The White Falcons scored four runs in the third inning on their way to a triumph over the Panthers in Mason, West Virginia. Nathan Manuel led Wahama with three hits and three RBIs. Bryce Zuspan picked up the win.
ASHLAND DROPS PAIR: The Tomcats lost 8-0 to Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty and 6-1 to Medina (Ohio) Buckeye in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Raceland also played in the event, losing 8-4 to Medina (Ohio).
WHEELERSBURG 13, WAVERLY 3: Cooper McKenzie was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs in the Pirates' triumph over the Tigers. Isaac Bockway went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Landon Hutchinson drove in three and Hunter Thomas two. Connor Estep was 2 for 4. Hunter Thomas was the inning pitcher.
Track
POINT PLEASANT WINS: Point Pleasant's boys scored 110 points to win the Kim Nutter Invitational in Parkersburg. Wheeling Park was second with 104 points. The Big Blacks' Luke Derenberger won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2.25 inches. Cody Schultz won the discus throw with a heave of 152-5.
