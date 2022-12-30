The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BELFRY, Ky. — Avante Crawford made a layup at the buzzer to lift Huntington High (5-0) to a 72-71 triumph over Floyd Central (7-4) in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic boys high school basketball tournament at Belfry High.

Crawford made a 3-point basket to pull the Highlanders within 71-69 before driving for the winning shot. Mikey Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Huntington High. Jaylen Motley scored 18, Wayne Harris 17 and Jamari Tubbs 11. Ronnie Sammons scored 24, Brody Buck 18 and Braden Moore 15 for Floyd Central.

