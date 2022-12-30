BELFRY, Ky. — Avante Crawford made a layup at the buzzer to lift Huntington High (5-0) to a 72-71 triumph over Floyd Central (7-4) in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic boys high school basketball tournament at Belfry High.
Crawford made a 3-point basket to pull the Highlanders within 71-69 before driving for the winning shot. Mikey Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Huntington High. Jaylen Motley scored 18, Wayne Harris 17 and Jamari Tubbs 11. Ronnie Sammons scored 24, Brody Buck 18 and Braden Moore 15 for Floyd Central.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 8 20 23 21 -- 72: Harris 17, Crawford 7, Johnson 20, Motley 18, Lochow 2, Jamari Tubbs 11, Coats 0.
FLOYD CENTRAL 19 13 18 21 -- 71: D. Moore 4, Moore 15, Spriggs 0, Boyd 8, Burke 2, Meade 0, Ronnie Sammons 24, Buck 18, Wright 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 71, CRISTO REY 61: The Flyers didn't need a last-second shot to win in famed Hoosier Gym. Hunter Staton scored 18 points and Drew Brown 15 to lead Ironton St. Joe to a victory over the Columbus-based Cougars in Knightstown, Indiana. Erikai Jackson and Kai Coleman each scored 11 for St. Joe. Nathaniel Getahun led Cristo Rey with 17 points. Jamari Williams scored 16 and Xavier Hargrove chipped in 10.
IRONTON ST. JOE 23 19 16 13 -- 71: Jackson 11, Coleman 11, Balestra 5, Staton 18, Brown 15, Rowe 8, Neal 0, Br. Medinger 3, Stephens 0, Johnson 0, Whaley 0, Bl. Medinger 0, Willis 0.
CRISTO REY 14 14 19 14 -- 61: Williams 16, N. Getahun 17, Croom 8, M. Getahun 2, Hargrove 10, Desrossers 4, Oppong 4, Tawiah 0.
ASHLAND 77, CARMEL 53: The Tomcats outscored the Wildcats 46-24 in the second quarter to win a consolation game in the Ashland Invitational Tournament in Anderson Gym. Zander Carter scored 26 points, Tucker Conway 21 and Rheyce Deboard 17 for Ashland. Reuben McEachern scored 15 and Aaron Brown 13 for Carmel (8-5).
CARMEL 13 16 14 10 — 53: McEachern 15, Brown 13, Eddins 7, Brown 4, Agbo 4, Brooks 4, Byrd 4, Harley 3.
ASHLAND 14 17 24 22 — 77: Carter 26, Conway 21, Deboard 17, T. Davis 4, Adkins 3, Jennings 2, Clarke 2, Messer 2.
MEIGS 58, SOUTHERN 49: The Marauders (3-6) used a 10-0 run in the second half to break a 37-37 tie and beat the Tornadoes (2-5) in Racine, Ohio. Braylon Harrison led Meigs with 23 points. Conlee Burnem scored 13 and Brody Butcher 10. Brayden Otto scored 13 points and Cruz Brinager 11 for Southern.
Girls basketball
FAIRLAND WINS TWO: Five Dragons scored in double figures as Fairland walloped St. Marys 80-40 Wednesday in the River Classic at Marietta College. Bree Allen led the Dragons with 24 points. Kamryn Barnitz scored 13 points, Tomi Hinkle 12, Bailey Russell 11 and Addison Godby 10. Addie Davis scored 13 points and Breanna Price and Zoe Davis 10 each for the Blue Devils (4-2).
On Friday, Fairland (11-0) handed Hanibal River (9-1) its first loss, 58-45. Russell scored 17 points and Hinkle 12. Kelsey Harlan scored 19 and Rylee Knight 10 for the Pilots.
ST. MARYS 9 9 14 8 -- 40: Price 10, J. Davis 0, Martin 7, Powell 0, A. Davis 13, Kincaid 0, Z. Davis 10.
FAIRLAND 24 22 21 13 -- 80: Leep 0, Taliaferro 4, Godby 10, R. Barnitz 0, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Spencer 0, Allen 24, K. Barnitz 12, Hinkle 13, Russell 11, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 6.
HANIBAL RIVER 14 6 14 11 -- 45: Hobbs 3, Harlan 19, Reed 0, Wohnhas 0, Prim 3, Raper 7, Fox 3, Knight 10.
FAIRLAND 10 15 20 13 -- 58: Taliaferro 1, Godby 4, R. Barnitz 3, Allen 8, Hinkle 12, K. Barnitz 8, Russell 17, Bruce 5.
WAYNE 52, LINCOLN 29: Brooke Adkins scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to help the Pioneers (6-0) rout the Cougars (3-3) in the Kermit Vanscoy Invitational in West Union, West Virginia. Mikayla Stacy scored 13 points. Ashtyn Riley paced Lincoln with nine points.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 53, EAST CARTER 49: Niko Kaufman scored 27 points and Ramey George 16 as the Irish (1-6) defeated the Raiders in the Ohio River Classic in Raceland, Kentucky. Makyla Waggoner and Rachel Tussey led East Carter with 13 points each. Kinsley Rutledge chipped in 10 points.
EAST CARTER 9 7 12 21 – 49: Waggoner 13, Tussey 13, Rutledge 10, Bush 2, Moore 4, McGuire 7
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 18 14 4 17 – 53: George 16, Chloe Lee 4, Kaufmann 27, Ransbottom 5, Campbell Lee 1.
McMINN CENTRAL 70, SPRING VALLEY 47: The Chargers (4-4) outscored the Timberwolves 22-4 in the third quarter to win the championship of the Marysville (Tennessee) Christmas Tournament. Spring Valley (6-2) led 34-30 at halftime. Allie Daniels scored 18 points and Brooklyn Ellis 16 for Spring Valley. Holly Massingale led McMinn Central with 24 points. Karyna Bystry scored 19.
SPRING VALLEY 13 21 4 9 -- 47: Henson 1, Petry 0, Moore 2, Adkins 0, Crum 5, Bailey 4, Ellis 16, Parker 3, Daniels 18.
McMINN CENTRAL 17 13 22 18 -- 70: Massingale 24, Kirkpatrick 0, Baker 4, Bystry 19, Godwin 5, Mayfield 8, Rogers 0, Beaty 4, Mayfield 0, Laden 6.
SOUTH GALLIA 56, SOUTH WEBSTER 39: The Rebels outscored the host Jeeps in all four quarters to improve to 11-1. Morgan Lyons scored 18 points to lead the Rebels. Madison Summers scored 12 and Tori Triplett 10. Kerith Wright and Skylar Zimmerman each scored 12 for South Webster (7-5).
SOUTH GALLIA 16 13 11 16 -- 56: Lyons 18, Wells 8, Summers 12, Booth 8, McWhorter 0, Hammond 0, Triplett 10.
SOUTH WEBSTER 11 10 9 9 -- 39: Blevins 0, A. Claxon 2, B. Claxon 6, Wright 12, Zimmerman 12, Raynard 3, Murphy 4.
RACELAND 66, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 49: Nim Maynard scored 23 points to help the Rams (5-8) past the Hornets in the Ohio River Classic. Reagan Mackie backed Maynard with 14 points. Karah Lafferty led Magoffin County (2-7) with 19 points. Abby Barnett added 13 points.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY 4 5 18 22 — 49: Mullins 9, Williams 5, Lafferty 19, Barnett 13, Jaylee Reed 3.
RACELAND 11 15 22 18 — 66: P. Mackie 2, Lacks 5, Wellman 5, Thomas 3, R. Mackie 14, Taylor 9, Campbell 3, N. Maynard 23, Tennison 2.
PORTSMOUTH 74, BETSY LAYNE 54: Daysha Reid scored 23 points and Sienna Allen 20 to lead the Trojans past the Bobcats in the River Classic in Raceland, Kentucky. Savannah Cantrell scored 16 points and K.K. Mays 13 for Portsmouth (10-2). Jayden Jarrell scored 16 points and Haleigh Damron 13 for Betsy Layne (2-8).