MARYSVILLE, Tenn. — Spring Valley’s girls basketball team might give Timberwolves assistant football coach Aaron Ferguson a hard time, but he probably won’t mind.
Allie Daniels scored 22 points, snatched 17 rebounds and blocked three shots as Spring Valley (7-1) defeated Ferguson’s alma mater Dobyns-Bennett 68-60 on Wednesday in the Maryville Christmas Tournament. Hallie Bailey scored 18 points and issued seven assists. Dria Parker scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Ellis scored 11 points.
Hannah Fry led the Indians (5-7) with 26 points. Carolina Hill scored 14 points and Allison Salyer 12.
SPRING VALLEY 17 20 16 15 — 68: Bailey 18, Daniels 22, Parker 13, Ellis 11, Henson 2, Crum 2.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 8 27 12 13 — 60: Cradic 5, Hill 14, Evans 2, Salyer 12, Releford 1, Frye 26.
CABELL MIDLAND 67, CANTON GLENOAK 65: Jayda Allie scored 24 points and Jazmyn Wheeler 21 as the Knights (6-1) nipped the host Golden Eagles (0-9) in overtime in Canton, Ohio. Josie Graves scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Cabell Midland.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 54, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 27: The Lions (3-7) used a 30-9 run to overcome an early deficit and beat the Irish in the Ohio River Classic in Raceland, Kentucky. Molly Howard led Elliott County with 19 points. Kiley Whitt scored 13 points and snared 11 rebounds. Katie Adkins scored 15 points. Niko Kaufman paced St. Joe with 12 points.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 11 3 3 10 — 27: Kaufman 12, George 8, Ca. Lee 4, Ch. Lee 3, Muth 0.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 9 21 20 4 — 54: Howard 19, Akdins 15, WHitt 13, Hamilton 5, Offil 2.
COAL GROVE 39, SOUTHEASTERN 37: Kinsey Keeney made two free throws with 4.4 seconds left to lift the host Hornets over the Panthers (3-6).
Kelsey Fraley paced Coal Grove (6-5) with 12 points. Autumn Hicks scored 11. Gabby Pernell, Reagan Ruby and Morgan Ware scored nine points apiece for Southeastern.
SOUTHEASTERN 7 8 9 13 — 37: Wireman 5, Ruby 9, Ware 9, Pernell 9, Brown 0, Re. Ruckel 3, Ro. Ruckel 2.
COAL GROVE 9 10 7 13 — 39: Fraley 12, Kenney 7, Noel 7, A. Hicks 11, Guy 0, Keaton 2, J. Hick 0, Deeds 0.
CHILLICOTHE 88, ROCK HILL 85: The Cavaliers (8-2) outscored the Redwomen 11-8 in overtime of a victory at the University of Rio Grande Holiday Shootout. Jacey Harding scored a program-record 44 points, eight in overtime, and pulled down 20 rebounds for Chillicothe. Avery Ersian scored 24 points. Hazley Matthews led Rock Hill 24 points. Hadyn Bailey scored 22 and Lola Hankins 20. Hope Easterling chipped in 14 points.
CHILLICOTHE 17 18 20 22 11 — 88: Harding 44, Hatfield 4, McCoy 1, Ersian 24, Huggins 7, Allen 2, Archer 6.
ROCK HILL 18 16 24 19 8 — 85: Bailey 22, Easterling 14, Matthews 24, Hankins 20, H. Risner 1, J. Risner 6, Kidd 0.
FAIRVIEW 38, IRONTON ST. JOE 32: The Flyers (1-6) missed 11 of 15 free throws and it cost them in a loss to the Eagles (4-4) in Westwood, Kentucky. Kiera Loving scored 15 points and Mia Newton 10 for Fairview. Addison Philabaun and Aubrey Sutton each scored eight points for Ironton St. Joe.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 4 12 6 — 32: Damron 6, Philabaun 8, Sutton 8, Murray 4, A. Weber 1, M. Weber 5.
FAIRVIEW 9 13 10 6 — 38: Newton 10, Stidham 2, M. Loving 2, K. Loving 15, Caskey 9, Moore 0.
BOYD COUNTY 56, BLOOMINGDALE 50: The Lions built a 44-31 lead and held on to beat the Bulls (14-1) in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Jasmine Jordan scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Boyd County (8-1).
Taylor Bartrum scored 13 points and Emilee Neese 12. Ava Knauer led Bloomingdale, the second-ranked team in Florida 6A, with 20 points. Izellah Kendrick scored 11 points.
BOYD COUNTY 15 15 14 12 — 56: Bartrum 13, Stevens 2, Opell 7, Jordan 22, Neese 12, J. Ray 0, Moore 0, Hamilton 0.
BLOOMINGDALE 14 9 8 19 — 50: Diallo 7, Mengel 3, Womack 2, Knauer 20, Kendrick 11, Vega 2, Perez 1, Wolff 4, Torres 0, Rodriguez 0, Wilson 0.
BETSY LAYNE 50, RACELAND 43: The Bobcats took advantage of 28 Rams turnovers in a victory in the Ohio River Classic. Brooklyn Thacker scored 13 points and Jaden Pente 12 for Betsy Layne. Nim Maynard paced the Rams with 24 points.
BETSY LAYNE 10 11 17 12 — 50: Thacker 13, Pente 12, Martin 9, Jarrell 7, Hall 5, Damron 2, Ward 2.
RACELAND 13 8 10 12 — 43: Maynard 24, Taylor 6, R. Mackie 5, Wellman 2, Gartin 2.
PORTSMOUTH 61, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 26: Daysha Reid scored 27 points and Sienna Allen 24 as the Trojans (9-2) clobbered the Hornets (2-6) in the Ohio River Classic. Angel Mullins led Magoffin County with 11 points.
PORTSMOUTH 23 15 21 2 — 61: Cheatham 4, Reid 27, Allen 24, Carr 0, Mays 3, Meadows 0, Ankrom 0, Cantrell 9.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY 9 4 4 9 — 26: Mullins 11, K. Williams 6, Lafferty 2, Barnett 2, A. Williams 2, Reed 3.
Boys basketball
SPRING VALLEY 62, PORTSMOUTH 49: Clay Robertson scored 23 points to help the Timberwolves (5-1) to a triumph over the host Trojans (3-4). Ty Smith scored 16 points for Spring Valley. Deandre Berry led Portsmouth with 21 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 12.
SPRING VALLEY 16 15 16 15 — 62: Grayson 8, Robertson 23, Adkins 9, Caldwell 0, Larsen 4, Musser 2, Hazlett 0, T. Smith 16.
PORTSMOUTH 14 11 16 8 — 49: Breech 6, Duncan 0, Sanderlin 12, Lattimore 8, Livingston 0, Cobb 0, Lewis 0, Stein 0, Berry 21.
GALLIA ACADEMY 36, FAIRFIELD UNION 34: Isaac Clary scored 11 points and Jance Lambert 10 as the Blue Devils (8-2) beat the Falcons (6-2) in Lancaster, Ohio.
SIMON KENTON 55, ASHLAND 54: The Pioneers (8-3) edged the Tomcats in the Ashland Invitational Tournament at Anderson Gym. Zander Carter scored 19 points and Rheyce Deboard 11 for Ashland (6-5). Brayden Polly’s putback at the buzzer was the difference.
Travis Khroman led Simon Kenton with 18 points. Also in the first round, Lexington Henry Clay beat Ruther Glen (Virginia) Carmel School 61-54, Lincoln County topped Perry County Central 66-54, and Collins defeated St. George (Virginia) Blue Ridge 57-53.
SIMON KENTON 12 15 17 11 — 55: Krohman 19, Bilton 6, Crisp 3, Gabbard 11, Dynes 10, Johnson 0, Polly 6, Brown 0.
ASHLAND 6 21 12 15 — 54: Carter 19, Adkins 5, Conway 9, Deboard 11, T. Davis 2, Lalonde 6, Mayor 2, C. Davis 0, Freize 0.