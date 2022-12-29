The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MARYSVILLE, Tenn. — Spring Valley’s girls basketball team might give Timberwolves assistant football coach Aaron Ferguson a hard time, but he probably won’t mind.

Allie Daniels scored 22 points, snatched 17 rebounds and blocked three shots as Spring Valley (7-1) defeated Ferguson’s alma mater Dobyns-Bennett 68-60 on Wednesday in the Maryville Christmas Tournament. Hallie Bailey scored 18 points and issued seven assists. Dria Parker scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Ellis scored 11 points.

