PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth used its cousin connection to defeat Rock Hill 35-21 Friday in high school football at the Trojan Coliseum.
Tyler Duncan threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Duncan with 1:20 left in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 28-21 lead it never relinquished. Jayden Duncan was closely guarded when he made the catch while falling backwards into the end zone.
Tyler Duncan threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to leaping Devon Lattimore with 7:34 left in the game to set the score. The senior quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns. He ran eight times for 63 yards and one score.
The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) led 21-7 before the Redmen (2-2, 0-1) rallied on a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown by Zach O’Bryant and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Adams to Levi Giles.
GALLIA ACADEMY 42, CHESAPEAKE 7: Hudson Shamblin scored three touchdowns to help the Blue Devils (4-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) get past the Panthers (2-2, 0-1) at Phil Davis Field.
Cole Hines scored two touchdowns and offensive lineman Isaac Clary one as Gallia Academy totaled 365 yards.
GREEN 65, SOUTHERN 52: The Bobcats (4-0) ran for 540 yards on 51 carries in a wild victory over the Tornadoes (1-3) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Southern passed for 369 yards as Josiah Smith completed 22 of 38 passes.
Girls soccer
JOHNSON CENTRAL 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Lakin Bentley scored two goals and issued two assists as the Golden Eagles (5-3) walloped the Musketeers (2-6) in Paintsville, Kentucky. Heather Lyons scored two goals. Abigail Ramey earned the win with three saves.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.