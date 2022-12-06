WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley took advantage of a fast start to defeat New Boston on Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Vikings jumped to a 25-11 lead in the first quarter of the Southern Ohio Conference game, Carly Durst led Symmes Valley with 19 points. Jordan Ellison scored 12.
Cadence Williams led the Tigers with 21 points. Cassie Williams chipped in 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 25 10 10 11 — 64: Freeman 4, K. Maynard 5, Beckett 6, Ellison 12, Tibbs 7, Durst 19, Simpson 0, Cade 0, Thompson 3, Day 5, A. Maynard 8
NEW BOSTON 11 14 6 13 — 44: Gosslin 3, Cad. Williams 21, Smith 2, Breech 0, O’Rourke 5, Boyer 2, Cas. Williams 10.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 77, COVENANT 18: The Soldiers jumped to a 23-5 lead and rolled to a victory over the Eagles (0-1) in Huntington. Sydney Cicenas scored 24 points for Grace Christian (3-0). Jordan Fraley scored 12 and Abigail Stepp 11.
COVENANT 5 6 5 3 — 18: Lucas 4, Bumgarner 4, Butcher 4, Spaulding 3, Rayl 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN Cicenas 24, Fraley 12, Stepp 11, Tanner 8, H. Adkins 7, C. Adkins 6, Adams 2, Holderby 2, Hutchinson 2, Newcome 2, Wilson 1
PORTSMOUTH 47, CHESAPEAKE 35: The host Trojans raced to a 21-4 lead and held on to beat the Panthers. Sienna Allen paced Portsmouth with 20 points. Savannah Cantrell scored 13. Sophi Hutchinson led Chesapeake with 19 points.
CHESAPEAKE 4 3 18 10 — 35: Hutchinson 19, Ro. Isaacs 0, Isaacs 6, Ball 3, McComas 3, Webb 0, Hicks 3
PORTSMOUTH 21 0 11 13 — 47: Cheatham 0, Allen 20, Reid 7, Carr 0, Mays 7, Meadows 0, Ankroni 0, Cantrell 13.
RUSSELL 64, EAST CARTER 11: Shaylyn Steele snared 11 rebounds and scored 11 points to lift the Red Devils (2-1) over the Raiders (0-3). Gabby Oborne scored 10.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 43, GREEN 28: Maggie Swayne scored 13 points to help the Panthers beat the illness-depleted and visiting Bobcats. Sophie Craft scored 13 points and Morgan McCoy 12. Anna Knapp and Alex Smith each scored 10 points for Green.
GREEN 7 7 6 8 — 28: Satterfield 3, Knapp 10, L. Brown 0, Hunt 2, Conley 0, Smith 10, Butler 0, M. Brown 3, Laber 0.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 10 10 12 11 — 43: Hobbs 2, Fowler 0, Everman 0, Cassidy 0, Swayne 14, Craft 13, McCoy 12, Davis 0.
RACELAND 45, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 40: Emma Broughton scored 15 points and Nim Maynard 14 as the host Rams (2-2) beat the Indians. Madison Montgomery scored 11 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Lucasville Valley.
GREENUP COUNTY 60, FLEMING COUNTY 54: Rachel Bush scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Musketeers (2-1) defeated the Panthers (1-3) in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Emily Maynard backed Bush with 20 points. Ameerah Jackson led Fleming County with 18 points. Ava Watson scored 15 and Ariana Adams 12. Adams snagged 14 rebounds.
Boys basketball
BOYD COUNTY 93, EAST RIDGE 55: Jacob Spurlock scored 25 points and snatched 10 rebounds as the Lions clobbered the Warriors in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Cole Hicks scored 23 points. Jason Ellis scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Gunner Ward scored 10 points for East Ridge.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 67, RACELAND 66: Andrew Bloomfield’s 22 points led the Bulldogs past the Rams in Louisa, Kentucky. Logan Ratliff scored 11 and Will Lafferty 10.
Bowling
IRONTON BEATS COAL GROVE: The Fighting Tigers boys and girls teams defeated the Hornets at Spare Time Bowling Center in Ironton. Andy Schoener rolled a two-game series of 424 and a game-high 240 for Ironton. Mason Davidson also bowled a 424 series and a high game of 234. Leah Stephens led the Ironton girls with a 281 series and a high game of 174.
