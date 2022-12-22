Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 4F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Fairland (5-2) won the 1,000th high school boys basketball game in program history Wednesday when it defeated Thornville Sheridan 63-45 in the Wendy’s Holiday Hoopla at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Steeler Leep scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dragons, who began playing basketball in 1949. Will Davis scored 17 points, and Brody Buchanan and J.D. Thacker each had 13 points. Raine Rodich scored 17 points and Reed Coconis 13 for the Generals (3-4).
Fairland scored 40 points in the second half. The Dragons made 26 of 47 shots (55.3%). Sheridan, too, shot well, making 20 of 36 attempts (55.6%).
FAIRLAND 9 14 19 21 — 63: Davis 17, Allen 4, Marton 2, Thacker 13, Lykins 0, Leep 11, Fransen 3, Smith 0, Buchanan 13.
HURRICANE 68, IRONTON 61: Mondrell Dean scored 25 points as the Redskins (4-3) beat the Fighting Tigers (2-1) in overtime in the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center. Hurricane outscored Ironton 11-4 in the extra period. Brayden Whittington scored 13 points and Bryson Murrell 11 for the Redskins. Braden Schreck led the Tigers with 23 points. Shaun Terry scored 14.
HURRICANE 15 10 16 16 11 — 68: Dean 25, Clark 8, Whittington 13, Murrell 11, Taylor 6, Richmond 2, O’Dell 3, Smith 0.
IRONTON 19 13 6 19 4 — 61: Barnes 4, Terry 14, Wilson 7, Schreck 23, White 7, Felder 0, Carpenter 6, Markins 0.
Girls basketball
ASHLAND 57, ST. HENRY 38: Kenleigh Woods scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds to help the Kittens (7-3) defeat the Crusaders (6-4) in the Assumption Rockets Christmas Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. Haidyn Gulley scored 13 points and snagged nine rebounds for Ashland. Ella Sellars chipped in 10 points. Chilota Iloegbunam scored 18 points and Kayla Unkraut 13 for St. Henry.
SOUTH GALLIA 66, HUNTINGTON-ROSS 45: Morgan Lyons scored 30 points and Emma Clary 20 as the Rebels (9-1) beat the Huntswomen (6-4) in Chillicothe, Ohio. Tori Triplett scored 11 points for South Gallia.
BOYD COUNTY 61, CAMPBELL COUNTY 43: Jasmine Jordan scored 21 points to lead the Lions (5-1) past the Camels in the Gateway Holiday Classic in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Emilee Neese scored 12 points and Taylor Bartrum 11 for Boyd County. Isabella Jayasuriya paced Campbell County (3-6) with 18 points.
