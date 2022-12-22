The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221223-hds-hs roundup.jpg

The Fairland High School boys basketball team celebrates the program’s 1,000th victory Wednesday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

 Submitted photo

Fairland (5-2) won the 1,000th high school boys basketball game in program history Wednesday when it defeated Thornville Sheridan 63-45 in the Wendy’s Holiday Hoopla at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Steeler Leep scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dragons, who began playing basketball in 1949. Will Davis scored 17 points, and Brody Buchanan and J.D. Thacker each had 13 points. Raine Rodich scored 17 points and Reed Coconis 13 for the Generals (3-4).

