COAL GROVE, Ohio — Kelsey Fraley scored 15 points to lift Coal Grove (2-1) over Tolsia 48-43 Saturday in girls high school basketball. Alivia Noel chipped in 13 points.
Kerigan Salmons led the Rebels (0-1) with 19 points, Autumn Block scored 12.
TOLSIA 5 11 11 16 — 43: Artrip 9, Preece 0, Young 0, Crum 1, Block 12, Salmons 19, Stevens 2.
COAL GROVE 12 18 9 9 — 48: Fraley 15, Keeney 9, Noel 13, A. Hicks 3, Keaton 2, J. Hicks 2, Deeds 0.
ROCK HILL 71, RACELAND 34: Hazley Matthews scored 28 points as the Redwomen (2-1) routed the host Rams.
Rock Hill jumped to a 21-6 lead behind 10 points from Matthews, who was backed by Hadyn Bailey’s 16 points. Nim Maynard paced Raceland (1-2) with 11 points.
ROCK HILL 21 24 18 8 — 71: Bailey 16, Scott 0, Easterling 9, Matthews 28, Hankins 5, H. Risner 7, J. Risner 6.
RACELAND 6 14 3 11 — 34: Boggs 0, Broughton 8, Campbell 2, Garton 4, Lacks 0, P. Mackie 0, R. Mackie 7, Maynard 11, Wellman 2.
RIVER VALLEY 60, VINTON COUNTY 57: The Raiders (3-1) went to overtime to beat the Vikings (0-2) for the first time in Bidwell, Ohio. River Valley trailed 44-39 after three quarters.
SOUTH GALLIA 75, BELPRE 43: Morgan Lyons scored 21 points as the Rebels defeated the host Eagles. Emma Clary scored 14 points and Macie Sanders 12.
ROWAN COUNTY 54, RUSSELL 42: Haven Ford scored 31 points as the Viking beat the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Katie Chandler chipped in 10 points. Shaelynn Steele paced the Red Devils with 23 points.
RUSSELL 51, ROWAN COUNTY 47: Carson Blum scored 12 points and Damon Charles 10 as the host Red Devils edged the Vikings. Dashawn Watson led Rowan County with 18 points. Jatson Ingles scored 16 and Braden Hammonds 14.
GREAT CROSSING 78, ASHLAND 73: The Warhawks (2-1) outscored the Tomcats 23-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory in Georgetown, Kentucky. Malachi Moreno led Great Crossing with 28 points. Junius Burrell scored 13 and Gage Richardson 12. Zander Carter led Ashland (1-1) with 28 points. Tucker Conway scored 19 and Rheyce Deboard 11.
