Tri-State sports roundup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Freshman Isaiah Sanders turned in one of the more-astounding performances in the storied history of Huntington St. Joe High School boys basketball Thursday night.

Sanders scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Irish, ranked fourth in Class A, over Clarksburg Notre Dame 49-42. Sanders was one of three freshmen in a lineup without leading scorer Caden Ehirim, who missed the game with an ankle injury. Freshmen Grady Jackson and Marcus Paynter each scored 10 points for St. Joe. Paynter pulled down 14 rebounds. 

