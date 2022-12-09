CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Freshman Isaiah Sanders turned in one of the more-astounding performances in the storied history of Huntington St. Joe High School boys basketball Thursday night.
Sanders scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Irish, ranked fourth in Class A, over Clarksburg Notre Dame 49-42. Sanders was one of three freshmen in a lineup without leading scorer Caden Ehirim, who missed the game with an ankle injury. Freshmen Grady Jackson and Marcus Paynter each scored 10 points for St. Joe. Paynter pulled down 14 rebounds.
"They have to grow up quick and they've been thrown to the fire, but they responded well to Notre Dame's pressure," St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said of the trio of ninth graders. "I'm extremely proud of my guys."
RUSSELL 67, BATH COUNTY 58: The Red Devils (3-1) beat the Wildcats to win the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament championship in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Damon Charles and Gavin Carter led Russell with 18 points each. Carson Blum and Noah Quinn each scored 10 points. Zack Otis paced Bath County (3-1) with 32 points.
BATH COUNTY 13 11 5 29 -- 58: Otis 32, Sorrell 5, Brashear 11, Smith 7, Nzungize 3.
RUSSELL 17 20 8 22 -- 67: Quinn 11, Blum 11, Fleming 3, G. Carter 18, Rimmer 3, Charles 18.
Girls basketball
CHESAPEAKE 35, IRONTON 25: The host Panthers (3-2 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) overcame an early deficit to beat the Fighting Tigers (1-4, 1-3) on Norm Persin Court. Kate Ball and Abby Isaacs led Chesapeake with nine points each. Isabel Morgan scored nine points for Ironton.
IRONTON 7 8 7 3 -- 25: Deer 3, Martin 0, Williams 7, Carpenter 2, McCall 2, Henderson 0, MOrgan 9, White 2.
FAIRLAND 87, PORTSMOUTH 45: The Dragons (5-0 overall, 4-0 OVC) routed the host Trojans (4-1, 2-1) in a highly anticipated matchup. Kylee Bruce scored 22 points and Bree Allen 20 for Fairland, which led 20-5 after one quarter. Kamryn Barnitz scored 14, Tomi Hinkle 12 and Isa Taliaferro 10. Savannah Cantrell scored 13 points, K.K. Mays 11 and Daysa Reid 10 for Portsmouth.
FAIRLAND 20 26 26 15 -- 87: Leep 0, Taliaferro 10, Godby 4, R. Barnitz 3, Allen 20, Hinkle 12, K. Barnitz 14, Russell 4.
SOUTH POINT 46, GALLIA ACADEMY 12: The Pointers (2-3 overall, 1-3 OVC) raced to a 15-0 lead and walloped the visiting Blue Angels (0-5, 0-4). Saratina Jackson scored 16 points and Sarah Mitchell 14 for South Point. Chanee Cremeens led Gallia Academy with six points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 0 6 4 2 -- 12: Barnes 2, Howell 0, Hammons 0, Cremeens 6, Peck 2, Davis 0.
SOUTH POINT 15 9 19 2 -- 45: Ermalovich 2, C. Hall 7, L. Hall 0, MItchell 14, Saddler 5, Hern 0, Hopkins 1, Huff 0, Jackson 16, Malone 0.
ROCK HILL 56, COAL GROVE 44: Lola Hankins came off the bench to score 23 points as the Redwomen (5-1 overall, 4-0 OVC) defeated the Hornets (3-3, 1-3) in Pedro, Ohio. Hazley Matthews scored 21 points and J'Lynn Risner 10. Kelsey Fraley led Coal Grove with 12 points. Alivia Noel chipped in 10.
COAL GROVE 15 9 10 10 -- 44: Fraley 12, Keeney 7, Noel 10, A. Hicks 7, Guy 0, Keaton 4, J. Hicks 4.
ROCK HILL 16 11 18 11 -- 56: Bailey 2, Easterling 0, Matthews 21, Hankins 23, H. Risner 0, J. Risner 10.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 52, WHEELERSBURG 40: Emma Sayre scored 17 points as the Senators snapped the Pirates' 62-game Southern Ohio Conference winning streak. Macee Eaton led Wheelersburg with 12 points.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 63, IRONTON ST. JOE 24: The Panthers (2-2) matched their victory total from last season as Maggie Sweeney scored 14 points against the Flyers.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing them to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
