COLUMBUS — Gallia Academy finished 11th of 13 teams in Division II in the Ohio high school state golf tournament Saturday at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

The Blue Devils finished with a score of 366, 57 strokes behind champion Jonathan Alter. Columbus Academy was second at 320, followed by Carrollton at 321, Galion 338, Cincinnati Wyoming 340, Mentor Lake Catholic 341, Ottawa Hills 343, Chagrin Falls 343, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 349, Van Buren 357, Gallia Academy 366 and Thornville Sheridan 373.

