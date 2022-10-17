COLUMBUS — Gallia Academy finished 11th of 13 teams in Division II in the Ohio high school state golf tournament Saturday at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.
The Blue Devils finished with a score of 366, 57 strokes behind champion Jonathan Alter. Columbus Academy was second at 320, followed by Carrollton at 321, Galion 338, Cincinnati Wyoming 340, Mentor Lake Catholic 341, Ottawa Hills 343, Chagrin Falls 343, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 349, Van Buren 357, Gallia Academy 366 and Thornville Sheridan 373.
Davis Gochenour of Jonathan Alter shot 6-over par 72-76 to claim medalist honors two strokes ahead of teammate T.J. Kreusch. Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy shot 90-80 — 170 to tie for 27th with Wheelersburg’s Brady Gill.
Other Gallia Academy golfers were Beau Johnson 88-90 — 178 to tie for 42nd, Gavin Long 89-91 — 180 to tie for 46th, Braeden Cardwell 99-95 — 194 to tie for 65th and Nathanael Bird 100-101 — 201 good for 69th.
