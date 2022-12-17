The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Wayne Harris scored 26 points to lead Huntington High to a 65-57 victory over Charleston Catholic in boys basketball Friday in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Classic at West Virginia State University.

The Highlanders outscored the Irish 38-30 in the second half. Mikey Johnson scored 13 points and Jaylen Motley 10.

