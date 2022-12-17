INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Wayne Harris scored 26 points to lead Huntington High to a 65-57 victory over Charleston Catholic in boys basketball Friday in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Classic at West Virginia State University.
The Highlanders outscored the Irish 38-30 in the second half. Mikey Johnson scored 13 points and Jaylen Motley 10.
Jayallen Turner paced Charleston Catholic with 21 points. Max WIley and Zaden Ranson scored 12 each.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 16 13 25 -- 65: Harris 26, Crawford 2, Johnson 13, Motley 10, Lochow 2, A. Tubbs 0, Jones 3, Coats 4, J. Tubbs 3.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 12 15 11 19 -- 57: Swann 4, Turner 21, Wiley 12, Ranson 12.
SOUTH POINT 76, GALLIA ACADEMY 59: Caleb Lovely scored 38 points as the Pointers won an Ohio Valley Conference showdown with the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio. Xathan Haney scored 20 points.
"Great team win," South Point coach Travis Wise said. "Xander did well on (Isaac) Clary. Caleb played excellent Xathan stepped up."
Clary scored 26 points for Gallia Academy. Carson Wamsley scored 10.
SOUTH POINT 15 23 15 23 -- 76: Lovely 38, Wilburn 2, Haney 20, Vance 0, Layne 0, Hanshaw 8, Dornon 3., Ermalovich 5,
GALLIA ACADEMY 7 14 17 21 -- 59: Lambert 6, Saunders 4, Carson Wamsley 10, Fellure 8, Franklin 5, Clary 26.
FAIRLAND 72, PORTSMOUTH 61: Chase Allen and J.D. Thacker each scored 21 points as the Dragons (3-2 overall, 2-1 OVC) knocked off the host Trojans. Will Davis scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and issued four assists. Brody Buchanan chipped in 10 points. Devon Lattimore led Portsmouth (1-3, 0-3) with 25 points. Deandre Berry scored 20.
FAIRLAND 16 18 11 27 -- 72: Davis 17, Allen 21, Martin 0, Thacker 21, Lykins 1, Leep 2, Fransen 0, Buchanan 10.
PORTSMOUTH 11 16 8 26 -- 61: Breech 2, McKinley 0, Duncan 9, Sanderlin 5, Lattimore 25, Cobb 0, Lewis 0, Berry 20.
IRONTON 65, RACELAND 60: The Fighting Tigers (1-0) outscored the Rams 10-5 in overtime to win in Ironton St. Joe's Flyer Invitational at the Family Life Center. Ironton led by 14 after three quarters and made just 8 of 23 free throws. Braden Schreck led the Tigers with 25 points Ethan White scored 13 and Shaun Terry 11. Christian Large paced Raceland (5-3) with 17 points. Connor Thacker scored 14.
RACELAND 11 11 12 21 5 -- 60: Topping 7, Large 17, Waller 0, Newman 6, Arnett 7, Thacker 14, Gauze 9.
IRONTON 22 11 15 7 10 -- 65: Schreck 25, White 13, Terry 11, Wilson 6, Carpenter 5, Felder 3, Barnes 2.
COAL GROVE 51, ROCK HILL 49: Owen Johnson scored at the buzzer to lift the Hornets (2-3 overall, 2-1 OVC) over the Redmen (3-2, 1-2) in Pedro, Ohio. Erlier in the season, Johnson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Portsmouth. His basket Friday gave Coal Grove its only lead.
Dryzen Mullens led the Hornets with 22 points. Johnson scored 11. Noah Doddridge paced Rock Hill with 18 points. Blake Porter chipped in 13.
COAL GROVE 9 16 11 15 -- 51: Gipson 4, Davis 3, Mullens 22, Dillon 2, Johnson 11, Frecka 2, Turner 7.
ROCK HILL 16 17 7 9 -- 49: Doddridge 18, Griffith 0, Snavely 0, Adams 7, Cox 8, Day 3, Porter 13.
IRONTON ST. JOE 61, GRACE CHRISTIAN 48: The Flyers (3-2) used a 23-10 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Soldiers (1-5) in the Flyers Invitational at the Family Life Center in Ironton. Erikai Jackson scored 18 points and Hunter Staton 12 for the Flyers. Dave Wiebe scored 15 points and Brady Johnston 13 for Grace Christian.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 10 15 10 13 -- 48: Fisher 0, Wiebe 14, Johnston 13, Tran 0, Moses 0, Nicholas 0, C. Bailey 2, Tanner 9, Holderby 8, G. Bailey 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8 20 23 10 -- 61: Jackson 18, Brown 6, Coleman 5, Balestra 5, Rowe 7, Neal 2, Staton 12, Br. Medinger 6, Stephens 0, Johnson 0, Whaley 0, Bl. Meddinger 0, Willis 0.
BOYD COUNTY 73, LOUISVILLE EASTERN 66: The Lions outscored the Eagles 17-10 in overtime to win in the Stockyards Bank and Trust Challenge in Morehead, Kentucky. Jacob Spurlock scored 27 points for Boyd County (6-1). Jason Ellis scored 14, Griffin Taylor 11 and Cole Hicks 10. Rhett Holbrook snared 10 rebounds. Sam Glass scored 23 points and Owen Shee 16 for Eastern. Sam Locke scored 13.
Girls basketball
WAYNE 50, ST. ALBANS 29: The host Pioneers (4-0) used smothering defense to defeat the Red Dragons (6-2). Brooke Adkins scored 19 points and Mikayla Stacy 11 for Wayne. Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell each scored 10 for St. Albans.
ST. ALBANS 6 3 12 8 -- 29: Elzy 10, Nu. Pannell 10, Montgomery 3, Riggan 3, Binion 2, Ni. Pannell 1.
WAYNE 12 8 14 16 -- 50: B. Adkins 19, Stacy 11, Brooks 8, A. Adkins 7, Brown 3, Williams 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 66, HANNAN 20: The Soldiers (4-1) raced to a 19-0 lead and rolled by the Wildcats in Ashton, West Virginia. Sydney Cicenas scored 21 points for Grace Christian. Carli Adkins and Jenna Tanner scored 10 each. Niki Edmonds scored 12 points for Hannan (0-4).
HANNAN 4 3 5 8 -- 20: Edmons 12, Smith 4, Finley 2, Bryant 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 19 18 20 9 -- 66: Cicenas Adkins 10, Tanner 10, Wilson 6, G. Fraley 6, Adams 4, Stepp 2, Holderby 2, J. Fraley 2, Seco-Cologan 2, Newsome 1.
ASHLAND 60 LEWIS COUNTY 43: Kenleigh Woods scored 17 points and Ella Sellars 15 as the Kittens (5-1) defeated the Lions (5-2) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Sarah Paige Weddington led Lewis County with 16 points.
ASHLAND 16 19 12 13 -- 60: Woods 17, Duckwyler 2, Karle 6, J. Gulley 6, A. Gulley 8, Sellars 15, Delaney 4.
LEWIS COUNTY 10 13 5 15 -- 43: Johnson 9, Arnold 6, Gilbert 8, Weddington 16, Highfield 4.
RUSSELL 58, GREENUP COUNTY 41: Shaelyn Steele scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Red Devils (4-3) defeat the Musketeers (4-3). Mia Adkins scored 12 points and Kennedy Darnell 10. Emily Maynard scored 19 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Greenup County. Rachel Bush scored 10.