SPRING VALLEY — Brinley Elkins scored on a penalty shot after a handball to give Huntington High the only goal it needed in a 6-0 victory over Spring Valley on Tuesday in girls high school soccer.

Calli Ellis and Sophie Weiler followed with a goal each, assisting each other, to make it 3-0. Ellis scored again at the 46-minute mark for a 4-0 lead. C.J. Johnson scored off an assist by Weiler before Annie Tomlin found the back of the net off a pass from Jaycee McClintic with 11 minutes to play, setting the score.

