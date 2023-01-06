The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web icon HD Sports Blox

Tri-State sports roundup

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Huntington High overcame a 34-32 deficit in the second half to defeat Woodrow Wilson 52-48 Thursday in girls high school basketball in the New River Invitational at the Beckley Armory.

The Highlanders (5-2) led 19-11 early, but the Flying Eagles used a 14-4 run in the third quarter to gain the lead. Huntington outscored Woodrow Wilson 20-14 in the final eight minutes.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you