BECKLEY, W.Va. — Huntington High overcame a 34-32 deficit in the second half to defeat Woodrow Wilson 52-48 Thursday in girls high school basketball in the New River Invitational at the Beckley Armory.
The Highlanders (5-2) led 19-11 early, but the Flying Eagles used a 14-4 run in the third quarter to gain the lead. Huntington outscored Woodrow Wilson 20-14 in the final eight minutes.
Ella Giles paced the Highlanders with 16 points. Amara Jackson scored 14 and Bentleigh Christus 10. Abby Dillon led the Flying Eagles with 16 points.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 19 9 4 20 — 52: Jackson 14, Turner 2, Christus 10, Giles 16, De La Rosa 2, A. Smith 8, Sloan 0.
WOODROW WILSON 11 9 14 14 — 48: Creasey 6, Wooten 4, Cross 16, Dillon 16, Burton 2, Humphrey 0, Manas 5, Gunter 0.
FAIRLAND 74, IRONTON 33: Freshman Bailey Russell scored 18 points to lead the Dragons (12-0 overall, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference) past the Tigers (1-10, 1-6) at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. Addison Godby, Bree Allen and Tomi Hinkle each scored 14 points. Isabel Morgan paced Ironton with 10 points.
IRONTON 9 9 9 5 — 33: Deer 0, Martin 0, E. Williams 6, Carpenter 3, McCall 0, Freeman 0, Patterson 0, K. Willliams 7, Neal 0, Morgan 10, White 6.
FAIRLAND 23 17 23 11 — 74: Leep 0, Taliaferro 0, Godby 14, R. Barnitz 3, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 0, Spencer 0, Allen 14, Hinkle 14, K. Barnitz 7, Russell 18, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 4.
CHESAPEAKE 39, SOUTH POINT 26: The Panthers (9-3 overall, 5-3 OVC) outscored the Pointers 14-2 in the third quarter to pull away from the Pointers on Norm Persin Court. Chesapeake led 20-15 at halftime. Sophi Hutchison led the Panthers with 18 points. Kate Ball added 14. Saratina Jackson led South Point (3-6, 3-4) with nine points.
SOUTH POINT 4 11 2 9 — 26: Jones 2, Ermalovich 2, Hall 7, Mitchell 0, Jones 2, Saddler 4, Hopkins 0, Jackson 9.
CHESAPEAKE 12 8 14 5 — 39: Hutchison 18, Ro. Isaacs 2, A. Isaacs 2, Ball 14, McComas 0, Webb 4, Hicks 0.
WAYNE 59, HERBERT HOOVER 39: Brooke Adkins led the Pioneers, top-ranked in Class AAA, with 21 points in a triumph over the Huskies in Elkview, West Virginia. Mikayla Stacy chipped in 11 points. Taylor Ray paced Herbert Hoover with nine points.
WAYNE 16 8 19 15 — 59: B. Adkins 21, Stacy 11, A. Adkins 9, Brooks 6, Williams 3, Anderson 1, E. Brown 2, K. Brown 0, May 1, Porter 0, Runyon 0.
HERBERT HOOVER 8 9 11 9 — 39: Ray 9, Geary 6, Buckley 6, Canterbury 4, Huffman 6, Key 5.
TOLSIA 56, GRACE CHRISTIAN 30: Kerigan Salmons led the Rebels (5-4) with 27 points in a triumph over the Soldiers (4-2) in Huntington.
PORTSMOUTH 56, COAL GROVE 39: K.K. Mays scored 17 points to help the Trojans defeat the host Hornets. Sierra Allen scored 16 points and Daysha Reid 14. Kelsey Fraley led Coal Grove with 16 points.
PORTSMOUTH 15 18 14 9 — 56: Allen 16, Reid 14, Carr 2, Mays 17, Ankrum 0, Cantrell 7.
COAL GROVE 7 13 3 16 — 39: Fraley 16, Keeney 5, Alicia Noel 12, A. HIcks 4, Guy 0, Keeton 2, J. Hicks 0.
PND 62, SYMMES VALLEY 17: Portsmouth Notre Dame (12-0) used a 40-4 run to rout the Vikings (5-7) in Willow Wood, Ohio. The game was tied 5-5 after one quarter before the Titans dominated. Ella Kirby scored 14 points and Annabelle Ball 10 for Notre Dame. Desiree Simpson scored seven points and snared 10 rebounds for Symmes Valley.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 5 19 21 17 — 62: Lasswell 3, Madden 0, Kirby 14, Entler 0, Bradford 3, Detwiller 9, Ford 0, Holtgrewe 5, Schaefer 3, Ogler 0, Ball 10, Darden 4, Ashley 5, Strickland 6.
SYMMES VALLEY 5 2 2 8 — 17: Saunders 2, Kat. Maynard 0, Beckett 2, Ellison 2, Tibbs 0, Simpson 7, Cade 0, Day 0, Kay. Maynard 4.
GREEN 31, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 21: Katelinn Satterfield and Alex Smith each scored 10 points to lift the Bobcats over the host Tartans. Maddie Fitzgerald scored seven points to lead East.
GREEN 7 12 11 1 — 31: Satterfield 10, Knapp 4, Smith 10, M. Brown 3, L. Brown 4, Abrams 0, Conley 0, Hunt 0, Laber 0.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 5 5 4 7 — 21: Pelfry 2, Lewis 1, Shope 4, Merriman 0, Steele 6, Fitzgerald 7.
POCA 46, POINT PLEASANT 22: Shiloh Harding scored 17 points to lift the Dots over the visiting Big Blacks. Madison Nehme grabbed 12 rebounds. Matti Fields scored 10 points for Point Pleasant.
Boys basketball
ASHLAND 80, JOHNSON CENTRAL 50: Zander Carter’s 33 points paced the Tomcats (8-6) by the Golden Eagles (6-8) in Paintsville, Kentucky. Rheyce Deboard scored 17 points and Tucker Conway 12. Austin Slone scored 17 points and Ryan Rose 13 for Johnson Central.