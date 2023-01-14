The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230115-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Coal Grove's Elijah Dillon (15) drives against Portsmouth's Devon Lattimore (2) during a high school basketball game Friday in Coal Grove, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove built a 15-point lead and held on to beat Portsmouth 64-60 Friday in boys high school basketball.

The Hornets (4-9 overall, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led 50-35 after three quarters and 63-60 with 25 seconds left. Deandre Berry had three chances to tie it, but missed each time. Coal Grove made a free throw to set the score. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

