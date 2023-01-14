COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove built a 15-point lead and held on to beat Portsmouth 64-60 Friday in boys high school basketball.
The Hornets (4-9 overall, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led 50-35 after three quarters and 63-60 with 25 seconds left. Deandre Berry had three chances to tie it, but missed each time. Coal Grove made a free throw to set the score.
Gavin Gipson led Coal Grove with 19 points. Karson Frecka scored 12 and Elijah Dillon 11. Owen Johnson, who leads the Hornets in scoring for the season, didn't play because of an injury.
Berry led Portsmouth (4-8, 2-6) with 19 points. Kenny Sanderlin scored 17 and Devon Lattimore 12.
COAL GROVE 14 17 19 14 -- 64: Gipson 19, Simpson 0, J. Turner 2, Davis 3, Mullens 8, Dillon 11, Frecka 12, C. Turner 9.
PORTSMOUTH 11 11 13 25 -- 60: Breech 6, Duncan 6, Sanderlin 17, Lattimore 12, Livingston 0, Lewis 0, Stine 0, Berry 19.
CHESAPEAKE 77, LYNCHBURG-CLAY 55: Dannie Maynard scored 23 points and handed out eight assists to lead th Panthers (4-9) over the Mustanks at the North Adams Coach Young Classic in Seaman, Ohio. Phillip Thacker scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Braxton Oldaker scored 13 points. Bryce Binkley scored 18 points for Lynchburg-Clay. Logan Shope scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Brady Chisman scored 11 points.
ASHLAND 79, RACELAND 46: The Tomcats (12-6) made 11 shots from 3-point range and converted 27 of 44 shots (61.4%) from the floor in a triumph over the host Rams (10-6). Zander Carter led Ashland with 25 points. Tristin Davis made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Rheyce Deboard scored 13. Jacob Gauze paced Raceland with 12 points.
ASHLAND 18 28 27 6 -- 70: Carter 25, Lalonde 3, Mayor 6, Adkins 4, Jennings 2, Lyons 2, C. Davis 0, Deboard 13, Messer 0, T. Davis 16, Clarke 2, Freize 4, Strader 2.
RACELAND 11 15 11 9 -- 46: Farrow 6, Topping 5, Waller 0, Newman 5, Arnett 0, Douglas 0, Jackson 3, Ison 6, Wallace 0, Thacker 7, Burton 2, Gauze 12.
RUSSELL 52, GREENUP COUNTY 44: The Red Devils jumped to a 17-5 lead and defeated the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Damon Charles scored 18 points and Carson Blum 14 for Russell (15-3). Carson Wireman scored 17 to lead Greenup County (3-12).
Girls basketball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 52, MORGANTOWN CHRISTIAN 34: The Soldiers improved to 8-2 by beating the Mustangs (4-2) in Huntington. Sydney Cicenas paced Grace Christian with 19 points. Abby Gutta and Kate Williams each scored nine for Morgantown Christian.
MORGANTOWN CHRISTIAN 6 12 8 8 -- 34: Gutta 9, Williams 9, Bailey 8, Hartley 6, Kurilko 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 15 8 18 11 -- 52: Cicenas 19, Tanner 9, Adams 7, Stepp 6, C. ADkins 6, H. Adkins 5.
WAVERLY 60, SOUTH POINT 44: Bailey Vulgamore scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to help the Tigers defeat the Pointers. Kelli Stewart scored 14 points and Paige Bryant 10. Camille Hall paced South Point with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Saratina Jackson scored 17 points.
ASHLAND 72, FAIRVIEW 12: Fourteen Kittens scored in a rout of the Eagles in Anderson Gym. Gabby Karle and Ella Sellars scored 11 points each as Ashland improved to 12-3. Mollie Scites scored 10 points, as did Kenleigh Woods. Madison Loving led Fairview (8-7) with eight points.
RUSSELL 59, GREENUP COUNTY 29: Bella Quinn and Shaelyn Steele each scored 17 points to help the Red Devils (11-7) over the Musketeers (8-8) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Maynard paced Greenup County, without injured leading scorer Rachel Bush, with 14 points.
RUSSELL 14 19 17 8 -- Quinn 17, Steele 17, Atkins 6, Fleming 6, Fitzpatrick 3, Boyd 2, Darnell 5, Oborne 1, Adkins 1.
GREENUP COUNTY 7 3 7 12 -- 29: Maynard 14, Shaffer 2, Boltz 5, Spencer 3, Langley 2, Crum 3.
SOUTH GALLIA 66, SOUTHERN 20: The Rebels (13-2) used a 32-0 run to clobber the Tornadoes in Mercerville, Ohio. Tori Triplett scored 20 points, Emma Clary 16 and Morgan Lyons 15 for South Gallia. Michelle Adkins and Kianna Rose each scored six points for Southern (5-11).
SOUTHERN 8 8 0 4 -- 20: Adkins 6, Ki. Rose 6, Kia. Rose 6, Kie. Rose 4, Smith 2, Hill 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 11 13 29 13 -- 66: Triplett 20, Lyons 15, Clary 16, Wells 6, McWhorter 4, Boothe 3, Summers 2.
RIVER VALLEY 48, WELLSTON 43: Haylee Edwards scored 18 points to help the Raiders top the Rockets in Bidwell, Ohio. Carlee Manley and Emma Truance each scored 12 points. Manley snagged 11 rebounds. Madison Potts scored 19 points and Sammie Cottrill 15 for Wellston.