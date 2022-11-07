HUNTINGTON — Hurricane High School's Shelly Young was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference girls soccer coach of the year on Monday.
George Washington's Ana Trethewey was tabbed player of the year on a first team that included Sophie Weiler of Huntington, Olivia Charles and Jordan Taylor of Cabell Midland, Taylor Hodge of Spring Valley and Hurricane players Avery Hale, Maggie Odour, Lauren Dye and Madison Francis.
Also on the first team were Sophie Bare and Alena Armstrong from Riverside, Allie Rosen and Renae Gonzalez from South Charleston, Isabella Melton from St. Albans, Payton Harvey from Parkersburg, and Katherine Akers, Deryn Doamekpor and Jenna Barnette from GW.
The second team featured Cabell Midland's Cailyn Lowe and Emma Shields; Spring Valley's Lydia Smith; Huntington's Tess Weiler and Brinley Elkins; Hurricane's Lily Lucas and Brynna Prie; South Charleston's Jasmine Mata, Hilary Graley and Leila Jemerison; George Washington's Milla Collias, Emma Cipoleietti and Madison Rothwell; Parkersburg's Jenna Carpenter and Claire Tatterson; Capital's Maggie Rose, Olivia Holbrook and Kyra Poore; and Riverside's Olivia Thaxton and Rachel Siders.
Special honorable-mention picks were Lanie Carter, Claire Johnson and Ava Garmestani of Huntington; Taylor Harris of Cabell Midland; Mady Jo Lunsford of Hurricane; Lake Reyburn and Rianne Henson of Spring Valley; Abby Robinette and Tori Blankenship of Capital; Lauren McDonnell and Addi Warman of Parkersburg; Gracie Wilson and Madison Adkins of South Charleston; and Kensy Thomas of GW.
Earning honorable mention were Ella Chute, Clara Hutchison and Makenzie Dishman of Spring Valley; Rebecca Hunt and Haylee Chapman of Cabell Midland; Mac Markum and Cali Ellis of Huntington; Kayleigh Triplett and Carly Mann of Hurricane; Annie Mildren and Kaleigh Rexroad of Parkersburg; Kendall Armstrong and Hannah Jones of Riverside; Izabella Marino of South Charleston; Mallory Fallecker of St. Albans; Ava Rose and Lauren Ellison of Capital; Reese Huffman and Molly Payne of GW.
Boys soccer
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS 2, WHEELERSBURG 0: The Bobcats (11-7-1) defeated the Pirates (17-2-2) in the Ohio Division III, Region 11 championship game. Danny Claypool and Jayden Brown scored.
Grandview Heights plays Yellow Springs (20-1-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a state semifinal in Marysville. Ottawa Hills (17-4-1) meets Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (17-3-1) in the other semifinal, also at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Sandusky.
Cross country
PUTNAM NINTH AT STATE: Portsmouth's Charlie Putnam finished ninth in the Ohio Division II cross country state meet in Obetz, Ohio. The two-time all-stater ran 16:06.06. Colin Cermansky of Marlington won in 15:26.0.
