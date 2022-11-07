The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web icon HD Sports Blox

Tri-State sports roundup

HUNTINGTON — Hurricane High School's Shelly Young was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference girls soccer coach of the year on Monday.

George Washington's Ana Trethewey was tabbed player of the year on a first team that included Sophie Weiler of Huntington, Olivia Charles and Jordan Taylor of Cabell Midland, Taylor Hodge of Spring Valley and Hurricane players Avery Hale, Maggie Odour, Lauren Dye and Madison Francis.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you