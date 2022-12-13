CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Sophi Hutchinson outscored Coal Grove by herself as Chesapeake defeated the Hornets 32-19 on Norm Persin Court.
Hutchinson scored 20 points as the Panthers improved to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Kinsy Keeney led the Hornets with seven points.
COAL GROVE 8 7 1 3 -- 19: Ke. Fraley 6, Ki. Fraley 7, Noel 1, A. Hicks 3, Guy 0, Keaton 2.
CHESAPEAKE 9 9 4 10 -- 32: Hutchinson 20, Ro. Isaacs 4, A. Isaacs 0, Ball 3, McComas 5.
FAIRLAND 85, GALLIA ACADEMY 16: The Dragons (7-0 overall, 5-0 OVC) scored 33 points in the second quarter of a rout of the Blue Angels (0-6, 0-5) at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. Fairland led 57-12 at halftime. Bree Allen led the Dragons with 18 points. Tomi Hinkle scored 15, Isa Taliaferro 12 and Kamryn Barnitz 11. Chanee Cremeens and Kenya Peck each scored four points for Gallia Academy.
GALLIA ACADEMY 9 3 2 2 -- 16: Hammons 2, Howell 0, Davis 3, Cremeens 4, Peck 4, Wilson 2.
FAIRLAND 24 33 12 16 -- 85: Leep 4, Taliaferro 12, Godby 4, R. Barnitz 9, Pemberton 0, Stephenson 2, Spencer 0, Allen 18, Hinkle 15, K. Barnitz 11, Russell 8, Byers 0, Taylor 2, Bruce 0.
SOUTH POINT 35, IRONTON 20: The Pointers outscored the host Fighting Tigers 11-3 in the second quarter to overcome an early deficit at the Conley Center. Camille Hall scored 13 points for South Point (3-3 overall, 2-2 OVC). Evan Williams scored seven points for Ironton (1-5, 1-4).
SOUTH POINT 6 11 10 8 --35: Ermalovich 5, Hall 13, Mitchell 8, Jones 2, Hopkins 0, Jackson 5.
IRONTON 9 3 2 6 -- 20: Deer 0, Martin 0, E. Williams 7, Carpenter 3, McCall 0, K. Williams 3, Henderson 0, Morgan 4, White 3.
GREEN 50, IRONTON ST. JOE 32: The Bobcats outscored the Flyers 18-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Anna Knapp led Green with 20 points. Alex Smith scored 12. Mia Weber paced Ironton St. Joe with 16 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8 6 12 6 -- 32: Damron 8, Philabaun 4, Sutton 4, Murray 0, A. Weber 0, M. Weber 16.
GREEN 13 9 10 18 -- 50: Satterfield 9, Hunt 0, Smith 12, Brown 5, Knapp 20, Laber 0, Abrams 2, Beal 2.
ROCK HILL 59, PORTSMOUTH 36: Hadyn Bailey scored 19 points and Hazley Matthews 17 to pace the Redwomen (7-1 overall, 5-0 OVC) by the Trojans (4-2, 2-2) in Pedro, Ohio. J'Lynn Risner scored 12 points. Daysha Reid scored 22 points for Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH 10 10 9 7 -- 36: Cheatham 2, Reid 22, Martin 0, Carr 0, Mays 7, Meadows 1, Ankrom 0, Cantrell 4.
ROCK HILL 14 17 13 15 -- 59: Bailey 19, Easterling 1, Matthews 17, Hankins 6, H. Risner 4, S. Kidd 0, Payne 0, J. Kidd 0, J. Risner 12, Knipp 0.
GREENUP COUNTY 41, MINFORD 40: Rachel Bush scored 18 points and Emily Maynard 12 as the visiting Musketeers nipped the Falcons.
Boys basketball
EAST CARTER 62, GREENUP COUNTY 61: Blake Hall made a layup with 3 seconds left in overtime to give the Raiders (2-2) a victory over the Musketeers (1-5) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Hall scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Evan Goodman scored 14 points for East Carter. Carson Wireman scored 14 points and Eli Adkins 10 for Greenup County.
EAST CARTER 12 17 9 14 10 -- 62: Goodman 14, Hall 30, Ty. Scott 0, Ta. Scott 7, Skaggs 4, Messer 2, Yoak 3, Sexton 4, Adams 0, team 2.
GREENUP COUNTY 18 10 12 12 9 -- 61: Perkins 7, Chandley 4, E. Adkins 10, Wireman 14, Gammon 3, B. Adkins 9, Veach 5, Gibson 2.