Chesapeake's Sophi Hutchinson shoots a layup as teammate Hanna Webb (24) and Coal Grove defenders Kenadee Keaton (23) and Alivia Noel (11) look on during a high school basketball game Monday on Norm Persin Court in Chesapeake, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Sophi Hutchinson outscored Coal Grove by herself as Chesapeake defeated the Hornets 32-19 on Norm Persin Court.

Hutchinson scored 20 points as the Panthers improved to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Kinsy Keeney led the Hornets with seven points.  

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

