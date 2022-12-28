IRONTON — The early leader for high school basketball game of the year in the Tri-State Area was played Tuesday night at the Conley Center.
Ironton's boys defeated Fairland 76-72 in four overtimes in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Each period other than the first and last ended in a tie.
The Dragons (6-3 overall, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) frequently led throughout only to see the Fighting Tigers (3-2, 1-0) rally. Ironton went up by seven points with 2:23 remaining in the final period. Fairland pulled within 74-72 with 13 seconds left, but Landen Wilson made two free throws to set the score.
Braden Schreck scored 26 points and Wilson 25 for the Tigers. Shaun Terry chipped in 12 points. J.D. Thacker led the Dragons with 19 points. Brody Buchanan scored 17, Steeler Leep 16 and Chase Allen 13.
FAIRLAND 8 12 12 14 4 9 4 9 -- 72: Davis 7, Allen 13, Thacker 19, Leep 16, Buchanan 17, Martin 0, Lykins 0, Smith 0, Lochow 0.
IRONTON 7 13 12 4 9 4 13 -- 76: Barnes 2, Terry 12, Wilson 25, Schreck 26, White 9, Carpenter 0, Felder 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 60, CARY CHRISTIAN 54: Steven McLeod scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the Soldiers defeat the Knights (5-7) in the 323 Christmas Tournament. Quasim Oden scored 27 points for Grace Christian.
OAK HILL 70, RIVER VALLEY 43: Gavin Howell scored 19 points to pace the Oaks (3-3) by the Raiders (1-9) in Bidwell, Ohio. Kade Kinzel scored 14 points and Aidan Hall 10. Braden Bennett scored 13 points and Kade Alderman 12 for River Valley.
FAIRVIEW 70, PENDLETON COUNTY 59: Tanner Johnson scored 27 points, Tamel Smith 15 and Steven Day 14 as the Eagles (4-5) defeated the Wildcats (1-9) in the Phillip Wood Classic in Falmouth, Kentucky. Alex Beyst led Pendleton County with 20 points. Austin Kirish scored 14 and Connor Neltner 10.
ZANE TRACE 47, WHEELERSBURG 44: Xzander Ream scored 16 points and Kyle Stonerock snared 12 rebounds to lead the Pioneers (6-1) past the host Pirates (6-2). Jackson Schwamburg scored 15 points and Caleb Arthur 12 for Wheelersburg.
Girls basketball
SPRING VALLEY 60, MARYVILLE 57: Allie Daniels pulled down 19 rebounds, scored 11 points and blocked four shots to help the Timberwolves (7-1) beat the Rebels (4-6) in the Maryville Christmas Tournament in Tennessee. Brooklyn Ellis scored 22 points and Dria Parker 13 for Spring Valley. Karley Hunt led Maryville with 18 points, Zoe Harrison 11 and Navy Gentry 10.
SPRING VALLEY 16 16 16 12 -- 60: Crum 9, Bailey 5, ELlis 22, Parker 13, Daniels 11.
CABELL MIDLAND 41, COLUMBUS HARTLEY 35: Jazmyn Wheeler scored 22 points, snatched 13 rebounds and blocked three shots as the Knights (5-1) defeated the Hawks (3-5) at the Wishes Can Happen Holiday Tournament at GlenOak High School in Canton, Ohio.
