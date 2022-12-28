The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221229-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Buy Now

Ironton's Braden Schreck (22) shoots over the defense of Fairland's Steeler Leep Tuesday during a high school basketball game at the Conley Center in Ironton. 

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — The early leader for high school basketball game of the year in the Tri-State Area was played Tuesday night at the Conley Center.

Ironton's boys defeated Fairland 76-72 in four overtimes in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Each period other than the first and last ended in a tie.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you