IRONTON — Ironton (9-4) made 13 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to stave off Wheelersburg 55-48 in boys high school basketball Saturday at the Conley Center.
Braden Schreck made 5 of 6 foul shots in the final period on his way to scoring a game-high 19 points. Shaun Terry, Ethan White and Landen Wilson scored 10 points apiece.
Connor Estep led the Pirates (9-5) with 12 points. Braylon Rucker chipped in 10.
WHEELERSBURG 9 5 11 23 -- 48: Estep 12, Wright 3, Schwamburger 6, Johnson 4, Arthur 6, Rucker 10, Mowery 0, Evans 5, Adkins 0, Stanley 2.
IRONTON 7 15 14 19 -- 55: Barnes 4, Terry 10, Wilson 10, Schreck 19, White 10, Carpenter 2, Roach 0.
CHESAPEAKE 56, PORTSMOUTH 41: The host Panthers (7-9 overall, 4-5 Ohio Valley Conference) ended the game with a 10-0 run to defeat the Trojans (4-9, 2-7) on Norm Persin Court.
Dannie Maynard led Chesapeake with 25 points. Devon Lattimore and Deandre Berry each scored 12 points for Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH 7 10 8 15 -- 41: Lattimore 12, Duncan 0, Sanderlin 6, Berry 12, Breech 5, Cobb 5, Stine 1, Livingston 0, Lewis 0.
CHESAPEAKE 11 10 10 25 -- 56: Cox 9, Maynard 25, Oldaker 6, Thacker 2, Shockley 4, Perkins 5, Skeens 5.
FAIRLAND 74, EASTERN-BROWN 34: The Dragons (12-5) raced to a 42-18 halftime lead and routed the Warriors (4-8) at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.
Will Davis led Fairland with 20 points. Chase Allen and Brody Buchanan each scored 16 points and J.D. Thacker 11. Luke Haney paced Eastern-Brown with 10 points.
EASTERN-BROWN 11 7 11 5 -- 34: Walkup 3, Koehler 0, BArber 4, Pierson 2, Edmisten 0, Haup 0, Haney 10, Murphy 3, Jimison 6, Vance 2, Utler 4.
FAIRLAND 23 19 25 7 -- 74: Davis 20, Allen 16, Fowler 0, Martin 0, Thacker 11, Leep 6, Marcum 0, Fransen 0, Smith 1, Brown 0, Lochow 4, Lauder 0, Buchanan 16.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 61, SYMMES VALLEY 49: The Senators (6-9) took a 17-point lead and held off the Vikings in West Portsmouth, Ohio.
West led 39-22 at halftime. Ryan Sissel led the way with 22 points. Jeffrey Bishop chipped in 11. Ethan Smith paced Symmes Valley (6-10) with 22 points. Josh Saunders scored 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 10 10 17 -- 49: Corn 2, Cade 0, Simpkins 0, Smith 22, Beckett 2, Ross 0, Saunders 10, Urban 2, Jones 9, Taylor 0, Hieronimus 2.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 20 19 11 11 -- 61: Jordan 7, Parker 5, Vernier 0, Irwin 7, Bishop 11, Skaggs 6, Sissel 5, Fike 3.
ROCK HILL 63, NEW BOSTON 46: Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter each scored 23 poiints to lead the Redmen (6-8) by the host Tigers (8-8). Myles Beasley scored 18 points and Dalton Jackson 13 for New Boston.
ROCK HILL 16 12 19 16 -- 63: Doddridge 23, Griffith 0, Snavely 3, Adams 9, Wissman 0, Cox 2, Jenkins 0, Day 3, Medley 3, Porter 23, Harper 0.
NEW BOSTON 10 12 9 15 -- 46: Allard 7, D. Maynard 0, Beasley 18, C. Maynard 0, Bower 0, Henson 2, Cahall 6, Brady 0.
GREEN 61, NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN 57: Levi Sampson scored 27 points to help the Bobcats (14-4) beat the Statesmen in Circleville, Ohio.
WAHAMA 77, EASTERN-MEIGS 37: Sawyer VanMatre scored 20 points to lift the White Falcons over the Eagles in Mason, West Virginia. Alex Hardwick scored 17 points and Eli Rickard 12. Ethan Gray snagged 11 rebounds. Colton Lloyd led Eastern with nine points.
Girls basketball
WAYNE 65, SISSONVILLE 37: -- The Pioneers, top-ranked in Class AAA, improved to 15-0 with a over the visiting Indians (6-8). Mikayla Stacy scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, made six steals and handed out three assists for Wayne. Laneigh Brooks scored 14 points and Brooke Adkins 12.
Wayne led 19-7 after one quarter and 42-20 at halftime. The Pioneers visit South Charkeston at 5 p.m. Friday.
COAL GROVE 47, ALEXANDER 24: Kelsey Fraley scored 14 points and Alivia Noel 13 as the Hornets (11-8) routed the visiting Spartans (0-15).
ROCK HILL 54, LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 52: Haleigh Risner pulled down her 500th career rebound and the Redwomen completed an improbable comeback in Pedro, Ohio.
After Lola Hankins made a 3-pointer to pull Rock Hill (14-5) within 52-49, J'Lyn Risner made a steal and fed Hadyn Bailey, who made a 3-point shot to tie it. Bailey forced a turnover with 8 seconds left and Hazley Matthews followed with a 3-point basket at the buzzer to win it.
Matthews scored 25 points and Bailey 16. Peyton Magee scored 30 points for the Lions (11-5).
LEESBURG FAIRFIELD 14 16 13 9 -- 52: Trent 0, Tolle 2, Hamilton 7, Miller 5, Magee 30, Donley 8, Quickie 0.
ROCK HILL 12 13 14 15 -- 54: Bailey 16, Easterling 2, Matthews 25, H. Risner 2, J. Risner 6, Hankins 3.
WARREN 65, POINT PLEASANT 20: The Warriors raced to a 43-8 lead and pounded the homestanding Big Blacks. Raylen Shotwell scored 19 points and Tessa Haffner 18 for Warren. Matti Fields led Point Pleasant with five points.