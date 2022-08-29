The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

football BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

WELLSTON, Ohio — Peyton Jackson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two to lead Fairland (2-0) to a 47-7 victory over Wellston (0-2) Friday night in high school football.

Jackson threw TD passes of 22 and 36 yards to Brycen Hunt, and 54 yards to Steeler Leep. The junior quarterback ran 4 yards and 66 yards for touchdowns.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you