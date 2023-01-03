SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio — South Webster jumped to a 46-16 halftime lead and rolled to a 62-25 victory over Green (3-3) Monday in high school girls basketball.
Addie Claxon led the Jeeps (7-5) with 16 points. Skylar Zimmerman scored 12 points, Kerith Wright 11 and Joanne Angus 10.
Anna Knapp paced the Bobcats with nine points, all in the first quarter.
"We're still having problems with offense," Green coach Melissa Knapp said. "I will say we did better getting back in transition; however, we did not guard the outside shots well."
The Bobcats return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Scoiotoville East. South Webster visits Portsmouth West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GREEN 9 7 0 9 -- 25: Satterfield 3, Knapp 9, Smith 4, M. Brown 2, Hunt 0, Laber 2, Conley 2, L. Brown 1, Abrams 2.
SOUTH WEBSTER 22 24 12 4 -- 62: Angus 10, Blevins 0, Brown 0, A. Claxon 16, Crum 2, Potters 2, B. Claxon 7, Wright 11, Zimmerman 12, Raynard 0, Murphy 2.
WHEELERSBURG 37, WAVERLY 32: Lexie Rucker scored 12 points to help the Pirates (10-1) defeat the host Tigers (6-4). Bailey Vulgamore scored 15 points and Kelli Stewart 10 for Waverly. Madison Whitaker missed her first 10 shots but hit two 3-pointers in the decisive fourth quarter when she scored all eight of her points.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Northwest's boys basketball game at Wheelersburg Tuesday was postponed to Feb. 14 because of flooding in Scioto County. Several schools in the county released early because of high water.
