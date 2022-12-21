WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Owen Johnson made a layup with 4.5 seconds to play to lift Coal Grove (3-4) to a 57-56 victory over Symmes Valley Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.
The contest honored the legendary team that won the 1934-35 Class B state championship and was known for their Harlem Globetrotter-like tricks. The Vikings players and cheerleaders wore replica Wonders uniforms Tuesday.
Johnson made a 3-point shot with 8.1 seconds left, then made a steal and layup to win it. He finished with 39 points. Ethan Smith and Josh Saunders each scored 15 points and Brayden Corn 14 for Symmes Valley (2-5).
COAL GROVE 20 15 2 20 -- 57: Gipson 2, Simpson 3, J. Turner 2, Davis 0, Mullens 7, Dillon 4, Johnson 39, Frecka 0, C. Turner 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 11 16 15 14 -- 56; Ross 0, Corn 14, Cade 6, Taylor 0, Beckett 6, Saunders 15, Smith 15, Jones 0.
RUSSELL 57, RACELAND 35: Damon Charles scored 20 points and snared 13 rebounds to help the Red Devils (7-30) defeat the host Rams (7-4) in the championship of the Derby Classic. Caleb Rimmer chipped in 11 points for Russell. Christian Large led Raceland with nine points.
Nathan Webb scored 30 points as West Carter (2-7) beat Paris 66-62 in the consolation game
RUSSELL 16 12 16 12 -- 57: Quinn 7, G. Carter 4, Blum 4, Charles 20, Rimmer 11, Gleming 6, Cordial 2, Neel 0, Z. Carter 0, Pennington 0, Hankins 0, Yates 0.
ROCK HILL 44, PND 39: The Redmen (4-2) jumped to a 24-16 halftime lead and held off Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-2) in Pedro, Ohio. Noah Doddridge scored 17 points, Blake Porter 12 and Brayden Adams 10 for Rock Hill. Cody Metzler led the Titans with 10 points.
ROCK HILL 12 14 8 10 -- 44: Doddridge 17, Adams 10, Cox 2, Day 1, Porter 12, Griffith 0, Snavely 0.
GREENUP COUNTY 59, GREEN 56: The Musketeers (2-6) built a 28-16 lead and held on to beat the Bobcats (7-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Carson Wireman scored 20 points and Cohen Underwood 10 for Greenup County. Levi Sampson paced Green with 29 points. Abe McBee scored 17.
GREENUP COUNTY 10 18 15 16 -- 59: Wireman 20, E. Adkins 8, Underwood 10, Veach 9, Chandley 5, B. ADkins 2, Gammon 5.
GREEN 9 7 24 16 -- 56: Sampson 29, Blevins 2, Knapp 0, A. McBee 17, Waddell 3, G. McBee 5.
HANNAN 64, OVC 27: Dakota Watkins scored 23 points to pace the Wildcats by Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. Eli Chapman scored 21 points. Bradley Haley led the Defenders with 12 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Because of the potential for icy weather, Chesapeake's boys basketball home game with Greenup County has been changed from Friday to Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
