WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Owen Johnson made a layup with 4.5 seconds to play to lift Coal Grove (3-4) to a 57-56 victory over Symmes Valley Tuesday in the annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback game.

The contest honored the legendary team that won the 1934-35 Class B state championship and was known for their Harlem Globetrotter-like tricks. The Vikings players and cheerleaders wore replica Wonders uniforms Tuesday.

