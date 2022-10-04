The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — C.J. Johnson scored three goals to pace Huntington High (10-7-1) to a 4-1 victory over Sissonville (8-5-1) Monday in girls high school soccer.

Johnson's second goal broke a 1-1 tie. Audrey Deustch scored with 11 minutes left to set the score.

