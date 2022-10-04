SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — C.J. Johnson scored three goals to pace Huntington High (10-7-1) to a 4-1 victory over Sissonville (8-5-1) Monday in girls high school soccer.
Johnson's second goal broke a 1-1 tie. Audrey Deustch scored with 11 minutes left to set the score.
EAST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Ashlynn Elliott scored four goals and handed out two assists as the Raiders (13-6-1) beat the Musketeers (3-12-1) in the 62nd District tournament at Morgan County High School in West Liberty, Kentucky. Ellie Thomas scored three goals and made one assist. Kennedy Bowling scored twice and Emersyn Elliott once.
Boys soccer
ROCK HILL 6, NEW BOSTON 0: Sam Simpson scored a hat trick to help the Redmen (6-6-1) rally by the Tigers (4-9) in Pedro, Ohio.
Rhys Bratchett scored 6:48 into the match to give New Boston a 1-0 lead. Simpson tied it off an assist by Connor Blagg at 17:07. Simpson assisted Brayden Adams for the game winner at 26:54. Simpson then sandwiched two goals around one by Blagg to make it 5-1. Dawson Lewis scored off a pass from Ben Simpson for a 6-1 lead. Preston Jackson scored at 78:48 for New Boston.
Volleyball
PAINTSVILLE 3, BOYD COUNTY 0: The host Tigers (29-2) won their 10th straight in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-0 victory over the Lions (26-4). The match ended early when Boyd County forfeited the third set when Taylor Bartrum suffered an injury.
Bella Blackburn issued 35 assists for Paintsville. Kara Ward made 13 digs and Kynzi Slone 11. Hailey Little made 12 kills and Kylie Kinner 10.
Boyd County entered the contest having won 17 games in a row.
