FRENCHBURG, Ky. — Christian Large scored 18 points to lead Raceland (8-5) to a 58-53 victory over Elliott County in the 16th Region All “A” Classic on Saturday.
Jacob Gauze scored 16 points and Jonah Arnett 11 for Raceland.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
FRENCHBURG, Ky. — Christian Large scored 18 points to lead Raceland (8-5) to a 58-53 victory over Elliott County in the 16th Region All “A” Classic on Saturday.
Jacob Gauze scored 16 points and Jonah Arnett 11 for Raceland.
Nathan Sturgill paced the Lions (2-11) with 21 points. Kyler Fannin chipped in 18.
RACELAND 10 8 13 22 — 58: Large 18, Newman 2, Arnett 11, Thacker 8, Gauze 16, Farrow 0, Topping 2.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 10 8 13 22 — 53: Faulkner 0, Fannin 18, Adkins 8, Martin 4, Sturgill 21, Holbrook 0, Brickley 2.
WEST CARTER 83, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 41: The Comets (3-9) raced to a 24-4 lead and rolled by the Royals (2-10) in the All “A” in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Nathan Webb scored 16 points and Jordan Fuston 15 for West Carter. Brett Dailey and Jacob Waddell each scored 13 points.
For Rose Hill Christian, Christian Blevins scored 31 points.
WEST CARTER 24 25 19 14 — 83: Dailey 13, Parker 4, Waddell 13, Webb 16, Rayburn 4, Fields 3, Maddix 0, Easterling 0, Fuston 15, Boggs 0, Bledsoe 8, Wagoner 0, Lawson 2, Dehart 5.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 4 18 15 4 — 41: C. Blevins 31, Tyler 0, Wilburn 4, C. Hensley 2, Rucker 2, D. Blevins 0, Ke. Hensley 0, Barber 0, Ky. Hensley 0, Stephens 0, Ale. Boss 0, All. Boss 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 50, FEDERAL HOCKING 35: Morgan Lyons scored 12 points to lead the Rebels past the Lancers in Stewart, Ohio.
ROWAN COUNTY 61, GREENUP COUNTY 34: Haven Ford scored 16 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to lead the Vikings (10-6) over the Musketeers (8-6) in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 final. Katie Chandler scored 16 points. Mikenzie Boltz scored 13 points for Greenup County.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 50, RACELAND 29: Rylee Sturgill scored 16 points to lift the Wildcats (5-9) over the Rams (5-11) in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Katie Adkins scored 11 points and Molly Howard 10.
Nim Maynard led Raceland with 13 points.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.