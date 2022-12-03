SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Chris Lovely scored 25 points and made all 14 of his free throws as South Point (2-0) defeated Portsmouth West 82-43 Friday night in boys high school basketball.
The Pointers took control early, leading 17-7. A 23-12 second-half run turned the game into a rout. Jaxon Vance scored 13 points for South Point. Ryan Sissel scored nine to lead the Senators (0-1).
PORTSMOUTH WEST 7 21 12 3 — 43: Jordan 4, Vernier 1, Patrick 1, Irwin 9, Bishiop 9, Coleman 0, D. Skaggs 2, Sissel 9, B. Skaggs 0, Fike 3, Tipton 5.
SOUTH POINT 17 18 23 24 — 82: Lovely 25, Smith 0, Wilburn 2, Ferrell 2, Haney 8, Garred 0, Childers 2, Vance 13, Layne 0, Ermalovich 8, Hanshaw 4, Dornon 9, Taylor 0, Childers 9.
NORTH ADAMS 37, FAIRLAND 35: The Green Devils outscored the Dragons 15-6 in the fourth quarter for a victory in Seaman, Ohio. Chase Allen led Fairland with 11 points. Jayce Rothwell paced North Adams with 13 points.
ASHLAND 67, IRONTON ST. JOE 37: Ryan Bonner’s debut as the Tomcats’ coach was successful as Ashland walloped the Flyers in Anderson Gym. The Tomcats led 34-20 at halftime and used a 21-7 streak in the third quarter to pull away. Zander Carter led Ashland with 21 points. Rheyce Deboard and Tristan Davis each scored 13. Erikai Jackson topped St. Joe with 11 points.
ROCK HILL 55, GREENUP COUNTY 42: The Redmen broke a 27-27 halftime tie with a 21-9 third quarter run in Pedro, Ohio. Brayden Adams led Rock Hill with 25 points. Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter each scored 11. Cohen Underwood and Isaiah Perkins each scored eight for the Musketeers.
MARIETTA 48, MEIGS 43: Alex Kendall scored 25 points and Isaac Koast 12 as the Tigers edged the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Braylon Harrison scored 17 and Brody Butcher 15 for Meigs.
Girls basketball
SPRING VALLEY 69, MUSSELMAN 33: Haleigh Crum scored 20 points and Allie Daniels 13 as the Timberwolves beat the host Applewomen. Daniels also grabbed 12 rebounds. Dria Parker scored 11 points and made eight steals. Hallie Bailey made nine steals and issued nine assists. Serenity Ritchie led Musselman with 11 points.
MUSSELMAN 6 9 6 12 — 33: Scott 2, Thompson 4, Puller 4, Serenity Ritchie 11, Deluca 0, Walker 2, Slick 0, Martin 3, Funkhauser 5.
SPRING VALLEY 20 19 11 19 — 69: Henson 6, Moore 2, Crum 20, Bailey 7, Ellis 7, Baisden 3, Parker 11, Daniels 13.
SPRING VALLEY 79, JEFFERSON 35: Brooklyn Ellis scored 23 points as the Timberwolves routed the Cougars. Dria Parker scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Allie Daniels scored 18 points and Hallie Bailey handed out 12 assists. Mackenzie Brezovec led Jefferson with 12 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 38, CLC 34: The Soldiers jumped to a 12-2 lead and held off Cross Lanes Christian in Huntington. Abigail Stepp led Grace Christian with 11 points. Eliza Bachus paced the Warriors with 19 points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 37, MOUNT HOPE CHRISTIAN 25: Sydney Cicenas scored 18 points to help the Soldiers defeat the Warriors. Eden Miller led Mount Hope Christian with six points.
WAYNE 71, NORTH MARION 57: Brooke Adkins scored 22 points and snatched 13 rebounds as the Class AAA No. 5 Pioneers beat the No. 1 Huskies in the Cardinal Conference/Big 10 Challenge. Laniegh Brooks scored 19 points. Addie Adkins scored 13 and puled down 11 rebounds. Mikayla Stacy had 11 rebounds.
CHESAPEAKE 48, LINCOLN COUNTY 37: Sophi Hutchinson scored 21 points to pace the Ohio Panthers past the West Virginia Panthers in Hamlin, West Virginia. Erin Hicks scored 12 points and Abbey Isaacs 10. Elizabeth Blankenship scored 15 for Lincoln County.
RUSSELL 60, RACELAND 13: The Red Devils raced to a 28-0 lead and rolled over the Rams in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Shaelyn Steele led Russell with 13 points. Gabby Osborne chipped in 10 points. Nim Maynard scored four points to lead Raceland.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 51, LAWRENCE COUNTY 46: Kaylyn McKenzie scored 17 points to help the Eagles beat the Bulldogs in Paintsville, Kentucky. Taylor McKenzie and Becca Wright each scored 13 for Johnson Central.
Kensley Feltner scored 22 and Kaison Ward 10 for Lawrence County.
MEIGS 58, ALEXANDER 37: Katelyn Rittenbeck scored 16 points to help the Marauders (2-2) beat the Spartans in Pomeroy, Ohio. Rylee Lisle scored 13 points and Keaghan Wolfe 12. Monica Thompson scored nine to lead Alexander.