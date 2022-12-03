The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Chris Lovely scored 25 points and made all 14 of his free throws as South Point (2-0) defeated Portsmouth West 82-43 Friday night in boys high school basketball.

The Pointers took control early, leading 17-7. A 23-12 second-half run turned the game into a rout. Jaxon Vance scored 13 points for South Point. Ryan Sissel scored nine to lead the Senators (0-1).

